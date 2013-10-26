Review for a Asia River Cruise on Katha Pandaw

We traveled on a two night sailing from Mandalay to Bagan. We were warned that the evenings may be cool, but we did not expect to have to endure our meals in the freezing cold on an open air deck for both dinners and breakfasts. We asked if we could be given shelter from the cold wind, but nobody seemed to care. Food was cold before we got it back to our tables. The vegetarian choice was rice with ...