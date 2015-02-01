Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining

1-2 of 2 Pandaw Kalay Pandaw Cruise Reviews

A Wonderful Experience

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Kalay Pandaw

User Avatar
KathieL
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our third trip to Myanmar (Burma) and our first river cruise. The Pandaw cruise line originated in Burma, and I wouldn't consider any other cruise line for a Burma river cruise. Our cruise was on the Chindwin River, far off the tourist track. We saw no other westerners from the time we boarded our ship in Monywa until we disembarked in Homalin. The Pandaw Kalay is a very shallow ...
Sail Date: November 2015

We loved it!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Kalay Pandaw

User Avatar
Lindria42
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Our trip on the river Chindwin was due to go from Monywa to Homalin, but due to the river levels being very low, we only reached Kalaywa. It was our first visit to Burma and our first river trip and we found the whole experience a delight. There were only 10 passengers – 4 cabins on the first deck and the Owner’s cabin on the second deck which is where we were. Dining was al fresco – a buffet ...
Sail Date: February 2015

