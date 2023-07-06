The Pandaw fleet pays homage to the glory days of river cruising in colonial Burma, when the Irrawaddy River was known as The Road to Mandalay and the landscapes inspired writers such as George Orwell and Rudyard Kipling.

Today, the fleet resembles upscale versions of the ships of the past, decked out in teak and brass. Steamer chairs on the sun deck are the perfect spot to settle in with an afternoon G&T and watch the world float by.

Cruising hard-to-reach stretches of the Irrawaddy and Chindwin Rivers in Myanmar, the RV Kalaw Pandaw offers an adventurous, yet luxurious, way to enjoy the golden land of pagodas and temples. The seven-day Bagan to Mandalay cruise is a leisurely way to take in the essence of what Myanmar has to offer; a shortened four-day itinerary is also offered.

With a maximum of just 36 passengers, the double-decked ship doesn't feel crowded. An easy rapport develops with the local crew, who are exceptionally kind and attentive. Food is very good, and the free-flow of local beer and spirits is well-received.

Excursions and enrichment activities are focused on engaging with the local culture, religious monuments and village life. It is an eye-opening trip and one that will leave passengers thinking about Myanmar's past, present and future, long after they disembark.