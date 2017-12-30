Photo Credit: lawaldrep
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
3 reviews
Adventurous luxury on a super fun cruise

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Indochina Pandaw

lawaldrep
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose Pandaw over other, more chic cruises because we wanted to a have a more authentic yet luxurious cruise in Myanmar. The RV Indochina and crew did not disappoint. We were the first to arrive at our ship, and I was worried we might not be allowed on board. Not a problem. The crew welcomed us, took our luggage, and told us that if we wanted our room that would be fine, or we could explore ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Exceeded Expectations

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Indochina Pandaw

debbiebl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is the first year the Indochina Pandaw has sailed on the Irrawaddy between Mandalay and Bagan (Pagan) giving a range of 7,4 and 2 night cruises. We chose the 7 night which fell over the New Year between December 2017 and January 2018 starting from Mandalay. Pandaw offer some cruises with no single supplement and, as we were two female travellers of a certain age who think of ourselves as ...
Sail Date: December 2017

The Pandaw Cruise from NOWHERE in Laos

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Indochina Pandaw

dhs@talktalk.net
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The 'cruise' was scheduled to commence at Jing Hong in China. We duly arrived at a perfectly acceptable hotel which we had previously arranged, after an overnight stay we were due to be collected and transferred to the Laos Pandaw. We were indeed collected and transferred to a somewhat third rate Chinese hotel and informed that we would be staying here until further notice. Communications were ...
Sail Date: March 2016

