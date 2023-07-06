Walls are paneled in dark, gleaming teak and decorated with brass fittings and black-and-white photos that reflect Pandaw's storied past. (Burma historian Paul Strachan launched the company in 1995, inspired by the Scottish merchants who'd established the Irrawaddy Flotilla Company in 1865.)

For such a compact ship, cabin storage is relatively generous. Though the closet (with mini-safe, cotton bathrobes, slippers and 10 removable wooden hangers) is snug, each bedside table has two large drawers and there are additional drawers under the beds with plenty of room to stash suitcases. A makeup/desk area incorporates a built-in table, half-length mirror, wicker stool and shelf for magazines or books, as well as a 230-volt outlet for plugging in an electric razor or hair dryer (the latter is included in every cabin). Overhead lighting is ample, and each nightstand is topped with an adjustable reading lamp and has an additional electrical outlet.

Bathrooms, also paneled in teak, are on the small side, but the walk-in shower stall with adjustable shower nozzle is roomy enough for an NFL linebacker and has a separate lower faucet that's ideal for washing dusty feet after excursions. Toiletries include L'Occitane conditioner and lotion, Thann shampoo and body wash, and Pandaw-branded soap bars. Tap water is not potable, but bottled water is replenished during the twice-daily cleaning service.

Each cabin features a sliding, floor-to-ceiling glass door that opens onto a communal, exterior walkway. A separate screened door provides a fresh-air alternative to the cabin's individual climate control; its fixed wooden louvers offer privacy but rule out views of the passing scenery.