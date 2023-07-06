As a pioneer of off-the-beaten-wake cruises throughout Southeast Asia, Pandaw was a logical candidate to launch the first commercial river trips in Northern Vietnam. In 2015, the company transferred its 32-passenger Angkor Pandaw from the increasingly crowded and competitive Mekong River to the Red River, which starts in China and connects the frenetic Vietnamese capital of Hanoi to island-studded Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the Gulf of Tonkin.

Three years later, Angkor Pandaw -- a replica of a colonial-era vessel from the late 19th century -- remains the only cruise ship to ply the Red River and its network of tributaries.

The highlight of its 10-night voyages is an overnight at anchor amid the towering limestone rock formations of Halong Bay, and the rest of the trip gives passengers a glimpse of both rural life and industrial muscle. In many towns and villages along the way, foreign visitors are still relative rarities, greeted with curious smiles rather than jaded tourist pitches.

With two decks and a draft of a mere 3 feet, Angkor Pandaw is ideally suited for a river system where shifting sandbanks and low bridges can wreak navigational havoc on larger vessels. All voyages feature two days in Halong Bay, but scheduled itineraries vary by season: During the low-water months of December through March, trips start or end in the provincial capital of Viet Tri (about 50 miles northwest of Hanoi) and cover a larger inland cruising area near the coast. When water levels are higher, the ship can travel further upstream on smaller tributaries, and trips start or end on the Da ( Black) River at Hoa Binh, home to the Muong ethnic group and about the same distance from Hanoi.

Given heavy commercial traffic and prodigious amounts of trash along some stretches, the Red River isn't always postcard pretty, particularly near Hanoi and the major port of Haiphong. Specific routes and excursions are dependent on water flows and weather, and may be altered at the last minute. But, Angkor Pandaw's all-inclusive pricing philosophy, camaraderie among fellow passengers, emphasis on cultural interactions and high levels of service are major pluses.

Each time they leave or return to the vessel, which typically ties up to the shoreline, passengers are accompanied by attentive crew members ready to lend a hand or an arm. Low-key excursions emphasize traditions that remain vital to Vietnamese life, from visits to a village whose residents specialize in making conical hats to one that grows bonsai trees.

One of the most appealing aspects of life aboard this tiny ship is the greeting passengers receive after shore trips: a cool, scented towel; a glass of juice that varies every time; and a warm chorus of "welcome home!"