Pandaw Cruises
Compare Pandaw Ships
Compare Pandaw Ships Side by Side
We found you
3 ships
Pandaw River Cruises
Angkor Pandaw
4 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
32
Crew:
18 - 22
Launched:
2012
Ratio:
0.02:1
Departs From:
Hanoi, Haiphong
FEATURES:
Evening Breifings
Dining Area
Cocktail Receptions
Local Entertainers
Enrichment Lectures
Library
Bar
Crew Shows
Hide Details
Pandaw River Cruises
Mekong Pandaw
11 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
48
Crew:
24
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.00:1
FEATURES:
Local Entertainers
Enrichment Lectures
Evening Breifings
Dining Room
Cultural Performances
Observation Saloon
Local Guides
Cocktail Receptions
Hide Details
Pandaw River Cruises
Tonle Pandaw
2 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
56
Crew:
28
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.00:1
Departs From:
Ho Chi Minh City
FEATURES:
Dining Room
Enrichment Lectures
Outdoor Lounge
Cultural Performances
Observation Saloon
Local Guides
Local Entertainers
Cocktail Receptions
Hide Details
