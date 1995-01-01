  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Compare Pandaw Ships Side by Side

We found you 3 ships

Angkor Pandaw

Pandaw River Cruises

Angkor Pandaw

4 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 32

Crew: 18 - 22

Launched: 2012

Ratio: 0.02:1

Departs From: Hanoi, Haiphong

FEATURES:

Dining Area
Local Entertainers
Enrichment Lectures
Cultural Performances
Library
Cocktail Receptions
Evening Breifings
Bar
Hide Details
Tonle Pandaw

Pandaw River Cruises

Tonle Pandaw

2 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 56

Crew: 28

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.00:1

Departs From: Ho Chi Minh City

FEATURES:

Outdoor Lounge
Cultural Performances
Evening Breifings
Local Guides
Crew Shows
Observation Saloon
Local Entertainers
Enrichment Lectures
Hide Details
Mekong Pandaw

Pandaw River Cruises

Mekong Pandaw

11 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 48

Crew: 24

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.00:1

FEATURES:

Dining Room
Cultural Performances
Outdoor Lounge
Enrichment Lectures
Cocktail Receptions
Local Guides
Crew Shows
Local Entertainers
Hide Details
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.