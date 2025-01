Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Corinthian

We chose this particular cruise for two reasons: it was going to ports that we had not visited previously and really wanted to see, and because it was a small ship (98 passengers). The fact that it was provided by OAT (Overseas Adventure Travel) sealed the deal for we have had very positive experiences with them and their "parent/sister" company Grand Circle Travel. This trip truly lived up to ...