Built in 1998, Clio is a 328-foot ocean-cruising vessel that can accommodate 89 passengers. In its first season for Grand Circle, the ship will sail the waters near England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland, as well as Spain's northern coast, Barcelona and Lisbon.

Clio has 45 outside cabins, each with a window. Most range in size from 194 to 205 square feet; one single cabin measures 161 square feet. Nine staterooms also feature a sliding-glass door and balcony. The cabins have a queen-size bed that is convertible to twin beds, a closet, flat-screen satellite TV, a DVD/CD player, telephone, mini-fridge, safe and a private bath with hair dryer. Single supplement fees range from $59 to $100 per day.

Onboard features include the dining room, indoor/outdoor veranda, two lounges, a bar, a sun deck, a whirlpool, a library and a shop. There is no fitness room. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins.