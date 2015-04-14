I wanted to see Rome and Venice since previous trips to these locations had been cancelled. What I got was so much more. The wonders of Pompeii, the challenge of Mt Etna, the cooling waters in sweltering heat... We touched 20 ports with interesting shore excursions at each location.
The crew was exceptional, catering to our every need. They knew our names the first day since there were only ...
We just returned from a week on the Athena leaving from Athens to 6 of the Greek islands and Ephesus Turkey. Before leaving I read the Cruise Critic review of the Athena, fairly positive, and the reviews of two who had sailed on the Athena, quite negative. So having done many Crystal Cruises it was with mixed emotions and low expectations that we ventured forth.
The embarkation process was set ...
The cruise itself was pleasant and easy. We went from Athens through Greece to Albania, Montenegro and Croatia. It was a small ship and the other passengers were quite congenial. The group was broken into two groups of 25 that generally went on shore excursions together the small group leader was fantastic and would not only speak about the history of the sites and countries we visited but also ...