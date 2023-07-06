The cabins measure 140 square ft., a compact space, yet they do not feel cramped -- thanks to excellent design. Each cabin has twin beds that can be joined to make a queen, individual reading lights and two bedside tables, each with two drawers. A sitting area with two chairs and a small round table is against one wall. Built-ins on the wall opposite the bed include a mirrored vanity with a stool, and a louver-doored double wardrobe holding drawers, hanging space and a safe. The TV is on a wall bracket to save space, the hair dryer stored in a vanity drawer, with a convenient outlet placed in the wall.

Eighteen of Athena's 26 cabins on the upper deck have glass doors to balconies furnished with two chairs and a table, as well as a porthole, giving a feeling of light and space. Six cabins on the main deck have port holes that open, and two smaller single cabins on the lower level also have a port hole.

The bathrooms are equipped with shelves under the sink plus a cabinet, and the placement of the shower across a corner allows for ample space.