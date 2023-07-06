Entertainment & Activities

The nightly events on Athena were low key and centered on our destinations. We enjoyed a Greek dancing class, costumed Klapa singers performing the traditional songs of Montenegro and a colorful group showing off the lively folk dances of Croatia.

The night before we landed in Corfu was movie night, and everyone gathered together in front of the big-screen TV in the salon to see "Captain Corelli's Mandolin," a film that took place on a Greek island not unlike Corfu.

The movies available on the TV sets in cabins were also relevant to our destinations. We had "Zorba the Greek," "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Never on Sunday in Greece" and a documentary on Dubrovnik when we visited that city. Three interesting films shed light on our destinations and their conflicts. One was a biography of Tito, the controversial former head of Yugoslavia, another a documentary on the war between the Serbs, Croatians and Bosnians called "The Death of Yugoslavia." The fictional drama, "No Man's Land," takes place during this war.

Along with appreciating the beauty of the area, passengers learn a great deal about the history and culture of these countries that once made up the former Yugoslavia. We were divided into small groups to have dinner in local homes near Dubrovnik, a rare chance to see how ordinary people live in this country. And we gained insight into the 1990's conflicts that devastated so much of the region. The trip leaders, captain and cruise director were all from this area and shared their personal stories.

In addition to daily port talks, many special educational sessions were available. Some were serious, like a map orientation to the region or guest lecturer speaking on Croatia today; others were light-hearted, including a lesson on how to pronounce the almost-unpronounceable Croatian language. Our group leaders waited for the long bus ride from Split to Plitvice National Park to allow the time needed for a proper explanation of the Yugoslavian conflict. It was appropriate timing since this drive was when we saw houses still without roofs or with bullet holes in the walls -- evidence of the scars of war in the villages we were passing.