The ship has 26 nonsmoking cabins -- 24 doubles and two singles -- ranging in size from 150 to 170 square feet. All have ocean views and private bathrooms with a hair dryer. The 18 upper deck cabins include a private balcony. Most cabins have movable twin beds that can be converted to a double bed. Each cabin has a radio, phone, in-room safe, individual climate controls, minifridge and flat-screen TV with CNN. A limited number of free single supplements are available.

Onboard offerings include a lounge/bar with leather couches and soft chairs, a sun deck with classic wooden deck chairs and a dining room with single open seating. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is no elevator or fitness room.

There are two program directors, one for each group of 25 passengers. Excursions include headset-tours in the major ports.

Artemis passengers tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel solo. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.