Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Arethusa

It has been a year since I took this cruise and I still have wonderful memories. We stopped at different ports each day and had lovely activities in small towns by the Riviera , The cabin on the ship was very roomy and kept very clean. We had a sliding glass door onto a balcony with a table and two chairs. The food on the ship was very good and the chef and waiters were very attentive to ...