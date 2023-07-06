  • Write a Review
Arethusa Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
2 reviews
See all photos

Besides its river ships, Grand Circle has a growing collection of small ocean vessels that sail the Mediterranean, stopping at ports along the Italian and French Riverias, as well as Corsica. Arethusa is one of the original set of three, launched in 2008. The ship is 193 feet and can accommodate 50 passengers.

The ship has 26 nonsmoking cabins -- 24 doubles and two singles -- ranging in size from 150 to 170 square feet. All have ocean views and private bathrooms with a hair dryer. The 18 upper deck cabins include a private balcony. The cabins have moveable twin beds that can be converted to a double, in-room safes, individual climate controls, minifridges and flat-screen TVs with CNN, radios and phones. A limited number of free single supplements are available.

Onboard offerings include a dining room with single open seating, a lounge/bar with leather couches and soft chairs and a sun deck with classic wooden deck chairs. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is no elevator or fitness room.

There are two program directors, one for each group of 25 passengers. Excursions include headset-guided tours of Cannes, Cinque Terre and Florence.

Passengers on Arethusa tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel alone. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.

About

Passengers: 50
Crew: 21
Passenger to Crew: 2.38:1
Launched: 2007

Arethusa Cruiser Reviews

Amazing adventure

Then up the coast to local towns with many UNESCO stops along the way.A definite adventure into the local culture of the stops we made.Read More
Aber

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Still Talking

We stopped at different ports each day and had lovely activities in small towns by the Riviera , The cabin on the ship was very roomy and kept very clean.We were on the ship 7 days and in Nice and Florence for days with tours and activities each day before and after the ship.Read More
caewing2

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

