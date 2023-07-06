The ship has 26 nonsmoking cabins -- 24 doubles and two singles -- ranging in size from 150 to 170 square feet. All have ocean views and private bathrooms with a hair dryer. The 18 upper deck cabins include a private balcony. The cabins have moveable twin beds that can be converted to a double, in-room safes, individual climate controls, minifridges and flat-screen TVs with CNN, radios and phones. A limited number of free single supplements are available.

Onboard offerings include a dining room with single open seating, a lounge/bar with leather couches and soft chairs and a sun deck with classic wooden deck chairs. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, including in cabins. There is no elevator or fitness room.

There are two program directors, one for each group of 25 passengers. Excursions include headset-guided tours of Cannes, Cinque Terre and Florence.

Passengers on Arethusa tend to be Americans over 50. The majority are couples; the line says one in four passengers travel alone. (A roommate-matching service is available.) Guests are generally well traveled and many are repeat cruisers.