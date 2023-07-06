Bathrooms are modern and attractive with Bulgari toiletries (soap, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion) which are replenished during the cruise. They are well lit with a magnifying mirror. The showers have a small fold-down seat. Configurations are slightly different depending on the type of cabin. Bathrobes, slippers and plenty of bottled water is provided, and most days throughout the journey little gifts are left in the cabin as well.

There is one Governor's Suite, which is 29 sq m (310 sq ft) with more living space and double basins in the bathroom. Deluxe Cabins are on the deck below and smaller (18 sq m/193 sq ft), and the four Superior Cabins are 11.3 sq m (121 sq ft), and the four single cabins slightly smaller again. Cabins are serviced in the morning, with a turn-down service in the evening. A laundry service is available.

Passenger cabins on Road To Mandalay do not have balconies. Facilities are not specifically designed for wheelchair-bound passengers, as there are stairs between decks and it would be difficult to disembark in many places in a wheelchair. It is however possible to use a wheelchair on board, especially if staying on the State Deck, and the staff are very helpful with less able-bodied passengers.