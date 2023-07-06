Entertainment & Activities

Generally there was at least one excursion a day, sometimes two, and these incorporated a range of Burmese experiences -- pony carts, rickshaws, rattly buses -- to a variety of destinations including a pottery village, a meditation monastery and markets. At Mandalay and Bagan there is a full programme of activities. Passengers were assigned in small groups of six to eight to knowledgeable guides who were a reference point throughout the voyage.

During those afternoons when nothing else was planned, there were a number of lectures by a history professor, though many passengers were happy to relax on the Observation Deck and observe life on the river. The piano bar also featured a pianist in the afternoon and evenings. After dinner most nights there was some form of Burmese-themed entertainment, including magic, a puppet show and a traditional costume parade. Additionally, there was a welcome cocktail party, a mid-cruise cocktail party, a “surprise” and a farewell cocktail party with an elephant dance.