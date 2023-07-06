Go Barging's 12-passenger Napoleon sails the Rhône between Arles and Tain l'Hermitage/Tournon. It was built in 1963 as a Belgian freight-carrying cargo barge before being converted into a hotel barge in 1990.

Here's what you can expect on a Napoleon river cruise:

The six cabins are all approximately 150 square feet, give or take. Each cabin has a TV and DVD player, hair dryer, and closet and drawer space. Bathrooms are shower-only.

Cruises include all meals with wine (and French cheese board), all shore excursions (walking tour of Van Gogh's Arles, truffle tasting, for instance), an open bar and bikes for passenger use. Optional excursions, including hot air balloon rides, are extra.

Public spaces include a saloon with piano keyboard, Bose iPod docking station and a small DVD Player, dining area and a sun deck with sun loungers and hot tub. A large canopy over part of the deck provides a shaded dining area and covers some sun loungers and an exercise bike.

The six- or seven-person crew is made up of a pilot, hostess, chef, deck-hands and tour guide.