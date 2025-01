Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Belmond Napoleon

We thoroughly enjoyed a cruise through the Provence region of France (Avignon to Tain-l’Hermitage/Toulon) on the Belmond Napoleon in early fall, 2024. Our group of twelve chartered the barge and we highly recommend that a group charter is the best way to enjoy a barge cruise as opposed to individual booking. A barge cruise is expensive, but when one factors in that virtually everything is ...