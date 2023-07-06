Starting with a 1962-built Dutch hull, the eight-passenger Amaryllis was converted into a hotel barge in 2001. The barge offers cruises around Dijon, and on the Canal de Bourgogne and River Saone.

Here's what you can expect to find on an Amaryllis cruise:

Like its fleetmates, Amaryllis is an all-inclusive product; wines, soft drinks, bottled water, beer, liquor and liqueurs are part of the fare. Shore excursions are also part of the package, and a VW mini-bus follows the barge’s route and is available at designated times for transport to daily tours. Typical excursions include a wine tasting at Beaune, the wine capital of Burgundy, and a tour of Château de Germolles, residence of the Dukes of Burgundy.

There are four suites decorated in a traditional style, complimented by occasional tables from Li Puma of Florence. The specially designed window casings incorporate huge windows that frame the passing countryside.

The sun deck features loungers and a small heated swimming pool. The ship also carries eight bicycles.

The barge has a crew of 6, including the captain, two hosts, chef, tour guide and sailor.

Editor's Note: Amaryllis is only available to groups or families wishing to charter the whole barge.