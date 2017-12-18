Cruiser Rating
Perfect!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Plancius

User Avatar
DKastelein
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Our expedition to Antarctica exceeded our expectations more than we could ever imagine. The crew is very professional, the boat was perfect for the comfort we needed and the fresh food that is served was amazing. We would definitely recommend the company and destination. We were very lucky with the wildlife sightings. The landings at the islands and the continent were very well organized and so ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Older Ship is Fine - the Understaffed and Inexperienced Crew Are Not

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Plancius

User Avatar
Imakespots
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

ANTARCTICA  CHIMU ADVENTURES /OCEANWIDE EXPEDITIONS REVIEW Antarctica will never disappoint and that’s clear from the moment you being your voyage. HOW you get there and WHO facilitates your journey is a massive decision and, unfortunately, I think that Chimu and Oceanwide (M/V Plancius) fell well short of reasonable expectations throughout the trip. The booking process was fairly straight ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

