Our expedition to Antarctica exceeded our expectations more than we could ever imagine. The crew is very professional, the boat was perfect for the comfort we needed and the fresh food that is served was amazing. We would definitely recommend the company and destination. We were very lucky with the wildlife sightings. The landings at the islands and the continent were very well organized and so ...
ANTARCTICA CHIMU ADVENTURES /OCEANWIDE EXPEDITIONS REVIEW
Antarctica will never disappoint and that’s clear from the moment you being your voyage. HOW you get there and WHO facilitates your journey is a massive decision and, unfortunately, I think that Chimu and Oceanwide (M/V Plancius) fell well short of reasonable expectations throughout the trip.
The booking process was fairly straight ...