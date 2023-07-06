But the sight of the choppy sea is not always welcome. Our portholes had hatches -- and who hasn't always wanted to "batten down the hatches?" We battened, then strapped the hatches with bungie cords and tucked in a bottle of wine. Voila, an Antarctic refrigerator.

Our 130-square-foot double porthole cabin felt roomy enough, plus storage was good with two closets each and a cubby space above those; we stashed our luggage below the beds. Bedside tables were handy as was a shelf behind the bed, at least until our books and coffee mugs catapulted onto our heads. After that we preferred the desk's grippy surface.

All cabins have desks, bedside tables, TVs, closet and cubby storage and jacket hooks on the back of the door. Electrical outlets are European 200 volt and require a three-prong adapter.

The storage space plus the level of sleeping comfort are the cabins' best features. Mattresses are comfortable, even for those with bad backs. And though our husband is devout in his hatred of all comforters, he declared this down comforter to be surprisingly lightweight with the duality of being warm enough when it's chilly and not too warm when air is also warm.

The bathroom's cobalt floor is a bright spot in the small space. The undersized sink with medicine cabinet offers limited storage; our cosmetics were exiled to the cubbies in the cabin's main space. A hair dryer and soap dispenser are provided. The small but mighty shower has good water pressure with a broad-coverage showerhead, plus additional spray unit.

Superior and deluxe twin cabins have slightly larger bathrooms.

Twin deluxe cabins: These cabins are 190 square feet and feature a double bed and small couch.

Superior cabins: These rooms are 200 square feet, and feature a double bed and a small pullout sofa bed, which can serve as a bed for a third person.

Both superior and twin deluxe cabins have refrigerators and tea kettles

Twin window cabins: These rooms are 180 to 190 square feet and can sleep two people in two twin beds.

Double porthole cabins: These cabins are 130 square feet and can sleep two people in two twin beds.

Triple porthole cabins: Despite holding three people, these cabins are only 142 square feet. It sleeps three via a bunk bed and single twin bed opposite it.

Quadruple porthole cabins: Even smaller are the rooms meant for four, measuring in at 134 square feet. It sleeps three to four people in two bunk beds.