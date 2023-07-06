Antarctica did throw us a few curveballs -- we met with shifting sea ice, a snowstorm and gusty winds. We wondered if we too would fail to reach the penguin colony on Snow Hill Island, just as other ships had failed in recent years. Ortelius' Captain Mika Appel, undaunted by ice, navigated the ship to a strategic spot that only a ship with an ice-strengthened hull could brave. Once winds calmed, it was a happy day as our two helicopters flew us in small groups to base camp, after which we took a short hike to the noisy colony of some 7,000 penguins. We watched fuzzy, gray six-month-old chicks comically waddling in imitation of tuxedoed fathers. A curious adult penguin crossed the perimeter we maintained in order not to alarm the colony. Our black and white inspector studied us one-by-one, as curious about our colony as we were about his.

In spite of the exhilarating adventures on offer, Ortelius is not the ship for everyone. During the first days of the voyage we overhead a woman muttering she didn't like the ship and we had to wonder if she had been expecting big cruise ship amenities. Generally speaking, that's not the nature of expedition vessels, and Ortelius is more seaman-like than some. The ship's lounge is more neighborhood pub than upscale bar and its plain-yet-functional cabins are no match for design-savvy staterooms on non-expedition cruise ships. But Ortelius leaps beyond plebeian settings when it comes to food, and dinner is something to look forward to, a meal that earns the descriptor "cuisine."

Among polar expedition ships, Ortelius stands apart as a true explorer. Its ice-strengthened hull allows navigation in year-old ice, and that -- combined with heliport and garage space for three helicopters -- allows Ortelius to delve deeper into polar exploration. Our sail south of the Antarctic Peninsula into the pack ice of the Weddell Sea put us in rarely visited waters, and at least a day's sail away from any other ship.

The ship's relatively small size, with a passenger capacity of 116, is a good size for mingling, plus there's no wait to board Zodiacs for trips ashore.

Ortelius' expedition team, led by the always-upbeat biologist Lynn Woodworth, shared a passion for sea birds, penguins, sea ice and all things Antarctica. They ran us through safety drills and environmental procedures -- yet all the while treating us more like fellow adventurers than unskilled passengers.

It's not always smooth sailing in the Antarctic, which is something every prospective Ortelius cruiser should know. On the night we sailed into a big storm in the Drake Passage, we were not altogether certain we wanted to continue our adventurer role. As we sailed into the storm, expedition team member Bill told us in his Scottish brogue, "You want to experience this storm." That night waves knocked the ship so high, we found ourselves heaped at the bottom of the bed. But once the ship stopped rearing like a bronco and explosion-like crashes had stopped signaling the ship was about to go down, we had to admit that, yes, we had wanted to experience that storm.

After all, an Antarctica voyage has to have some bragging rights.