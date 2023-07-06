Debuting in 2024, Janssonius is the second purpose-built expedition ship for Oceanwide Expeditions, following on the heels of the 2019 launch of Hondius. Outfitted with Lloyds' Register Polar Class 6 ice certification, it is capable of traversing both the Arctic and Antarctic, where it will spend much of its operational life.

Like its sister ship, Janssonius will offer a fleet of Zodiac rafts for exploration ashore, along with a sheltered embarkation area designed to keep passengers out of the elements prior to boarding.

Onboard pricing is in Euros, and Oceanwide Expeditions recommends crew gratuities of 8 to 10 Euros per person, per day, in cash. Electrical outlets onboard are 220V two-pronged European, so cruisers may require an adapter or converter.

The eco-minded ship uses LED lighting, steam heating, biodegradable paints and lubricants, along with a power management system designed to limit fuel consumption and CO2 levels.

Dining

Janssonius offers a main dining room on Deck 4 that will serve up breakfast, lunch and dinner. Secondary dining venues are not offered.

Cabins

Cabins aboard Janssonius range in size from 129 to 291 square feet and cover the gamut from quad-capacity porthole rooms to full suites with balconies. Some cabins may have obstructed views of the ship's superstructure or technical equipment, so passengers should always consult the deck plan or their travel agent with any questions about visibility.

Only six cabins onboard -- the ship's Grand Suites -- offer private balconies.

All cabins are outsides and offer either porthole or picture-window views.

Top Deck Attractions

There are no top-deck attractions aboard Janssonius, save for open-deck viewpoints. Considering the ship's polar itineraries, this should suit most passengers just fine.

Entertainment

Entertainment onboard Janssonius consists primarily of lectures on topics relevant to the ship's current itinerary and expedition briefings and other presentations. Most passengers will be happy to enjoy drinks and conversations with one another in the ship's main bar and lounge, with topics revolving around the days' explorations or past or future travels.

Due to the active nature of expedition cruising, expect most nightlife to end rather early.

Itineraries

Janssonius will operate itineraries in the Arctic and Antarctic for Oceanwide Expeditions when it debuts.