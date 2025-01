Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Hondius

I have mixed feelings about this cruise but wanted to share some of the points that really stood out to me. (1) Firstly, I want to say that the Hondius is a beautiful ship in several respects. It's new, fresh, not too large and not too small so you have a good feeling of safety whilst on the open seas. It's very comfortable and cozy and has a pleasant relaxed feeling on board. I only have good ...