Our little ship is like a tug boat compared to the huge ships docked.
Photo Credit: Jyots
Porterhouse served on a hot lava stone. Absolutely amazing
Photo Credit: Jyots
Amazing Seabass at Red Ginger…
Photo Credit: Jyots
Watermelon & crispy duck salad in Red Ginger. Highly recommended!
Photo Credit: Stockjock
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
321 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
What has happened to Oceania?
"All in all it is clear to me that Oceania is struggling and I am hoping someone in management will work to get this cruise line back on track.There were two consecutive nights - twice on the cruise that the exact buffet was repeated night after night and it wasn't good the first night...."Read More
ael123 avatar

ael123

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 321 Oceania Sirena Cruise Reviews

Enjoyable but Mediocre

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
lj77346
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I've sailed on Oceania for years (this was my 38th Oceania cruise) and the decline in quality that I've observed in the last year or so continued on this cruise. Although the service on the ship continued to be very good, the quality of food served in all the venues left a lot to be desired. This was especially true of the beef. For a cruise line that advertises as having the best cuisine ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear you had a less than ideal experience on Sirena. Although we are glad the staff provided a great service, we apologize if the quality has decline....

Sail Date: December 2024

Fantastic

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
Jyots
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Everything was amazing! The suite, the entire staff, the food, the hospitality, the attention to details… The martini bar was amazing with the piano etc. The entertainment at Sirena Lounge was fabulous. The Sirena house entertainers were awesome. The special guest entertainer that they had on board for two nights was beyond belief. We played Trivia that was hosted by the cruise director who is ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you so much! Your dedication to leaving us a 5-star rating warms our hearts, and we greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to do so. We are glad you had a great experience on...

Sail Date: December 2024

Pros & cons of sailing on a small ship like Sirena

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
Stockjock
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

About Us: I’m 62 and my girlfriend just turned 60. This cruise was a birthday gift, and also a reward for tolerating me for 10+ years. We’ve been on probably 25+ cruises including MSC, Celebrity, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Pullmantur (RIP), Carnival, and NCL (mostly MSC and Celebrity). This was our first cruise on Oceania. Most of our cruises have been European. I am a former police ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for sharing your rating with us and the community. We are glad that you had a great time on Sirena. We greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to go into detail with your...

Sail Date: December 2024

Good cruise, but not the best

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
DanInChatham
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just back from our first Oceania cruise. We have sailed on 15 cruises, between 5 cruise lines. We were interested in how Oceania compared to Azamara cruises, since their ships were about the same, and we had heard that Oceania had the best food on the seas. At times I will compare the two on my review... here it goes.... - ship is older with the same very small bathrooms. We knew this and it ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We are glad the staff provided a great service, and you had an overall great experience. Although, we are sorry to hear we missed an opportunity to make your...

Sail Date: December 2024

No more Oceania for us

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
Jdtrenta
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I would say that cruising on Oceania’s Sirena is a big disappointment. It’s supposed to have the best cuisine at sea but misses the mark. The buffet is horrible and cramped. The produce isn’t fresh and the offerings are nothing to speak about. The main dining room is disorganized and the service doesn’t shine in any way. The meals have been hit and miss, some food was good but nothing wow. ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear about your experience onboard Sirena and that our staff didn’t meet the level of service we strive for. We will share this feedback with the...

Sail Date: December 2024

WORSE CRUISE EVER!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
Sjmtz
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Caribbean cruise we took over Thanksgiving on the Sirena was the worst cruise we have ever taken! Don't spend all the additional money this cruise cost, it is truely not worth the expense! The food is not any better than any other less expensive cruise line! There is not much activities happening daily. Actually quite boring! The service is average! It appears this is a training ship. As the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not for the young at heart

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
Seasonedtraveler25
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Décor of public spaces superb; staff wonderful; cuisine very good +, but not "the best" as Oceania wants to claim; entertainment mediocre. What made the trip horrible was the clientèle: elderly, humorless, generally unsociable. My husband and I are seniors, but we like to be around people who, when on vacation, smile, are outgoing, laugh a lot and look like they're having a good time. Not the ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are sorry to hear that you had a less than ideal experience on Sirena. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, and it’s unfortunate that the mark was not met when it...

Sail Date: November 2024

Wonderful, delicious food.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
NYCPHD
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We loved our cruise in spite of a few itinerary glitches re Bermuda's port & couldn't go to St. Barts - not Sirena's fault. Our stateroom (a Penthouse Suite) was wonderful, as were our butler and housekeeping staff. The food was delicious in the main dining room and specialty restaurants- lived up to its reputation. The daily soufflé in the main dining room was a special treat! The Waves ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you so much! Your dedication to leaving us a 5-star rating warms our hearts, and we greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to do so. We are glad you had a wonderful...

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Overall Good Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
A_Queen_Bee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had great cabin staff and butler - all took excellent care of us. The staff in The Terrace Cafe was friendly and helpful. But we wish Oceania would do away with Sommeliers at all lunch services - the waiters are very competent and can do that service quicker and better as there are more of them. We wish they would keep the Somms for the dinner service, but hire more Somms. We would like to ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback! Although we are glad the cabin staff and butler provided a great service. We apologize if the atmosphere on Sirena was not ideal. We’ll be sure to pass on your...

Sail Date: November 2024

Absolutely perfect cruise experience

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
Oceania cruise 2024
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Fantastic cruise ! The crew and the ship were just awesome Personal service of our butler and housekeeping crew was perfect Every crew member was polite, well trained, neat and well dressed, always smiling Our butler Sunny was spot on and helped us at any hour Out housekeeping crew Puti and Abdul were always smiling and kept our Vista Suite in spotless condition and supplied all ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your glowing review! We’re thrilled to hear that you enjoyed your experience with us. Our team strives to deliver exceptional service, and it’s wonderful to know we hit the...

Sail Date: October 2024

Find a Sirena Cruise from $2,090

Any Month
Other Oceania Ship Cruise Reviews
Nautica Cruise Reviews
Nautica Cruise Reviews
Marina Cruise Reviews
Riviera Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Regatta Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.