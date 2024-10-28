"All in all it is clear to me that Oceania is struggling and I am hoping someone in management will work to get this cruise line back on track.There were two consecutive nights - twice on the cruise that the exact buffet was repeated night after night and it wasn't good the first night...."Read More
I've sailed on Oceania for years (this was my 38th Oceania cruise) and the decline in quality that I've observed in the last year or so continued on this cruise.
Although the service on the ship continued to be very good, the quality of food served in all the venues left a lot to be desired. This was especially true of the beef.
For a cruise line that advertises as having the best cuisine ...
Everything was amazing! The suite, the entire staff, the food, the hospitality, the attention to details… The martini bar was amazing with the piano etc. The entertainment at Sirena Lounge was fabulous. The Sirena house entertainers were awesome. The special guest entertainer that they had on board for two nights was beyond belief. We played Trivia that was hosted by the cruise director who is ...
About Us: I’m 62 and my girlfriend just turned 60. This cruise was a birthday gift, and also a reward for tolerating me for 10+ years. We’ve been on probably 25+ cruises including MSC, Celebrity, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Pullmantur (RIP), Carnival, and NCL (mostly MSC and Celebrity). This was our first cruise on Oceania. Most of our cruises have been European.
I am a former police ...
Just back from our first Oceania cruise. We have sailed on 15 cruises, between 5 cruise lines. We were interested in how Oceania compared to Azamara cruises, since their ships were about the same, and we had heard that Oceania had the best food on the seas. At times I will compare the two on my review... here it goes....
- ship is older with the same very small bathrooms. We knew this and it ...
I would say that cruising on Oceania’s Sirena is a big disappointment. It’s supposed to have the best cuisine at sea but misses the mark. The buffet is horrible and cramped. The produce isn’t fresh and the offerings are nothing to speak about.
The main dining room is disorganized and the service doesn’t shine in any way. The meals have been hit and miss, some food was good but nothing wow. ...
The Caribbean cruise we took over Thanksgiving on the Sirena was the worst cruise we have ever taken! Don't spend all the additional money this cruise cost, it is truely not worth the expense! The food is not any better than any other less expensive cruise line! There is not much activities happening daily. Actually quite boring! The service is average! It appears this is a training ship. As the ...
Décor of public spaces superb; staff wonderful; cuisine very good +, but not "the best" as Oceania wants to claim; entertainment mediocre. What made the trip horrible was the clientèle: elderly, humorless, generally unsociable. My husband and I are seniors, but we like to be around people who, when on vacation, smile, are outgoing, laugh a lot and look like they're having a good time. Not the ...
We loved our cruise in spite of a few itinerary glitches re Bermuda's port & couldn't go to St. Barts - not Sirena's fault.
Our stateroom (a Penthouse Suite) was wonderful, as were our butler and housekeeping staff. The food was delicious in the main dining room and specialty restaurants- lived up to its reputation. The daily soufflé in the main dining room was a special treat! The Waves ...
We had great cabin staff and butler - all took excellent care of us. The staff in The Terrace Cafe was friendly and helpful. But we wish Oceania would do away with Sommeliers at all lunch services - the waiters are very competent and can do that service quicker and better as there are more of them. We wish they would keep the Somms for the dinner service, but hire more Somms. We would like to ...
Fantastic cruise !
The crew and the ship were just awesome
Personal service of our butler and housekeeping crew was perfect
Every crew member was polite, well trained, neat and well dressed, always smiling
Our butler Sunny was spot on and helped us at any hour
Out housekeeping crew Puti and Abdul were always smiling and kept our Vista Suite in spotless condition and supplied all ...