Sirena's cozy standard cabins (insides through balconies) are brightened up with light colors and a subtle nautical design scheme. There's a seating area with small sofa and a small end table at dining height. The vanity/desk area has drawers and closet space is plentiful.

Standard cabin bathrooms did not get much of a refresh and are adequate if uninspiring; while a circa-1990s hair dryer is mounted on the wall, you'll find a more powerful version in the closet. Bathrooms are compact and have only a shower, with a curtain instead of glass door.

Amenities available to all passengers, regardless of cabin category, include mini-bar with complimentary sodas and bottled water, 24-hour room service, robes and slippers, hair dryer and flat-screen television with access to channels that include international and U.S. news, a Jacques Pepin cooking channel and an assortment of movies and sitcoms. There's also a DVD player; discs can be borrowed without charge from customer service. A new inclusion for Oceania is that wireless internet access is included in cruise fares for all passengers in Concierge Level cabins and above; all cabins are wired.

All cabins have generous storage, and beds are high enough to stow suitcases underneath.

Inside: Identical in amenities to outside and balcony cabins, inside cabins measure 160 square feet but do not have a window.

Oceanview: Ocean-view staterooms range from 143 to 165 square feet, and have either a large picture window or a pair of portholes.

Veranda: Staterooms with private balconies are plentiful on Oceania Sirena, and measure 216 square feet, which includes the veranda. Balconies are outfitted with a pair of mesh semi-reclining chairs and a small cocktail table.

Concierge Level Veranda: Identical in size, decor and layout to veranda cabins, what sets Concierge Level cabins apart is the extra amenities and services. These include priority status for restaurant reservations embarkation and luggage delivery, as well as free garment pressing upon boarding. The biggest perk is unlimited use of the private Spa Terrace at the Canyon Ranch SpaClub.

Suite: There are three suite categories available on Oceania Sirena. All are entitled to butler service; butlers can offer course-by-course in-suite dining from any restaurant during operating hours, packing and unpacking help and delivery of evening canapes. Passengers also have access to the same perks available to those in Concierge-Level cabins.

Penthouse: Penthouses measure a spacious 322 square feet and include a living area, with sofa, along with a dining table for two and a pair of chairs. The bathroom, completely revamped in granite, features a large glass-enclosed power-shower.

Vista Suite: Located all the way forward on Sirena, the ship's four Vista suites, measuring 786 square feet, are true two-room suites, with a sprawling living room with dining table for four, a powder room and a separate bedroom with a full shower-only bathroom. Each has a flat-screen television and a state-of-the-art surround sound system. The balcony spans both living and sleeping areas, and features full sun loungers plus another dining table for four for alfresco meals. Vista suite residents receive additional perks, such as a complimentary in-suite bar setup of six bottles of wine or spirits and use of an iPad.

Owner's Suite: The six 1,000-square-foot Owner's Suites are the largest accommodations and unique on Sirena. During the ship's refurbishment in April 2016, these suites were literally taken apart and rebuilt, with walls moved to create an airier ambience. Lavish and luxuriously decorated in a sleek style, they're meant to feel like a Manhattan apartment. The two-room suites, located on the best part of the ship -- the aft -- each have a powder room, living room with flat-screen television, state-of-the-art sound system and dining table for four. The bedroom features a king-size bed, vanity with illumination and a wall of closets. The completely re-done marble bathroom has a spacious power-shower and two sinks. The teak veranda stretches across the entire suite, with doors leading from both the living room and bedroom. It's furnished with full-length lounge chairs and a dining table that seats four. All other perks available to the Vista suite category are in place for the Owner's Suite.