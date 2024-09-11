"Riviera will move to Asia and the new Oceania ship Vista, offering very similar size and layout, will come to the Caribbean next winter.We just completed 19 days on Riviera visiting eastern and western Caribbean ports, and some of the changes stand out...."Read More
Where to start. The begining....check in was a mess. Long lines no use of modern technology to assist with the process. No water for folks no signs what to have ready when it was your turn. Food...way overrated. The specialty restaurant Polo needs a complete reinvention. Was the same menu of last year. Steaks were overall average quality. Ordering a certain temperature was hit and miss...mostly ...
First, Oceania says that it provides "The Finest Cuisine at Sea" and that it rivals Michelin-starred restaurants ashore.
In our opinion neither statement is accurate.
We have eaten in many Michelin-starred restaurants in different countries and the food on Riviera does not come close to that standard.
Generally speaking the quality of the meat was good, although on some occasions it was ...
We chose the 32 day Cape Town to Singapore cruise because we were very excited about the itinerary and wanted to give Oceania a try. We were very disappointed. Oceania did not live up to their billing as "Finest Cuisine at Sea" the food was acceptable, but not exceptional and somewhat inconsistent. We enjoyed our cabin, with the remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Our butler was outstanding and ...
My wife and I are just coming back from a 32 days cruise from Cap Town to Singapore. This was excellent:
-The ship (Riviera) is very well design and not to big and not to small.
-We particularly liked eating in the Terasse outside at the back on the ship.
-Very pleasant short concert from a quartet (4 Polish girls) everyday
-Our veranda cabin was very nice (the closet is beside and ...
I had a great experience onboard Riviera. There was a disappointment that the number of sea days increased from 9 days to 16 days. To me, the ports in this itinerary are not ready for visitors - only the Eastern Africa section. Among the four cancelled ports, two of them were not in control due to weather. Another two were due to the poor country stability and policy. Oceania should consider ...
My wife and I are seasoned cruisersand decided to give Oceania a try hearing reviews of others. I would say very good points for the cuisine, the staff, the ship accommodations and appointments, along with the ports and tours. The disappointments were in the entertainment, and nightlife of the ship. To say the least, it was a very dull and trying experience. Most of the crowd seems to be older and ...
Oceania isn't what it used to be. Like many others, we found ourselves comparing this cruise to the days when we found this to be a top quality experience.
Either the line has never recoverd from Covid, or there has been a management decision to reduce the quality, especially of the food, which we previously saw as being in the fine dining category, and a top quality experience that was ...
This was our first cruise on Oceania, having cruised last year on HAL, and a long time ago on Princess and RCCL. We chose this cruise primarily for the itinerary, but also because of the advertised "finest cuisine at sea".
First, the ship itself did not disappoint. We booked an A3 Concierge Veranda, and it is by far the best laid-out cabin I have ever seen. Tons of storage, plenty of space, ...
Positives: Cabins and Cabin Staff and the Ports.
Negatives: Customer Service and Food! Everyone I met who booked Oceania for the first time because they were told it was a foodie line were disappointed. The only great restaurant is Jacques Peppin..that is 5 star food and staff. The Polo Lounge also had great Customer service and food. The other 5 -6 restaurants ...were not...especially ...
This was my first Oceania cruise. We were drawn in by “finest cuisine at sea”. We found their food ordinary. Even Polo Grill. Best 2 meals were Toscana and Jacques. When you cruise you expect food 24/7, that was not the case. There were many gaps when no venues were open, and for us the little snacks through out the ship were the same every day, and were less than ordinary. For Tea service we ...