All Riviera cabins include two twin beds that can be combined to create a king-sized bed. The ship's "Tranquility Bed" is a thoughtful addition: Each bed includes 1,000-thread-count linens, a plush down comforter, a brilliantly comfortable mattress and a 2-inch-thick gel-filled pillow top with aromatized chamomile fiber. We slept like babies onboard. Each cabin also has a desk with chair, two nightstands, small coffee table, refrigerator stocked with nonalcoholic drinks (which are replenished daily and can be customized to your tastes), small safe and TV with DVD player. The ship features an extensive DVD lending library. In-cabin Wi-Fi is available, and there are U.S. outlets for charging (including uber-convenient bedside outlets). Passengers also get bathrobes, hair dryers and umbrellas for use during the sailing. Slippers are provided as well.

Bathrooms feature shelf and drawer space, and showers have rainfall as well as handheld showerheads. In lower categories, shower space is pretty tight because the shower is angled. The rainfall showerhead also hangs low, making it difficult for passengers 6 feet and taller to shower or even stand comfortably in the capsule. Riviera provides passengers with Bulgari amenities in bottles: shampoo/shower gel combination, conditioner, body soap, facial soap, perfume and aftershave lotion.

Oceania has a small number of connecting cabins as well as accessible cabins across several stateroom categories. A large number of cabins also have sofa beds that can be used for third berths.

Inside Staterooms: Riviera has 18 inside cabins, each 174 square feet. They feel somewhat cozy but still comfortable enough, and they're able to accommodate a desk, small breakfast table and two sizable chairs. These are located on decks 8 to 10.

Deluxe Ocean View Staterooms: The ship's 20 outside cabins are located on Deck 7, midship. These cabins are a comfortable 242 square feet and feature full-sized couches, rather than two chairs, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows. Bathrooms in this category and above include deep soaking bathtubs (with bath salts, replenished as needed) and separate showers. The bathtub also has a handheld showerhead, and taller passengers can use this as a more spacious alternative to the shower cubicle.

Wardrobes for ocean-view cabins are located right next to the beds, and an unusual-but-not-fatal-quirk makes it virtually impossible to access the closet from the left side.

Balconies: At 242 square feet, Veranda Staterooms are laid out the same way ocean-view cabins are, except they feature 40-square-foot balconies made from teak wood. Balconies include two wicker chairs, which feature padded seats, and a small table large enough to accommodate drinks and an ice bucket.

Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms: These cabins and their balconies are identical to the Veranda Staterooms but come with a number of extra perks. Passengers staying at the concierge level and above are allowed priority embarkation and unlimited access to the Canyon Ranch SpaClub's Spa Terrace, a quiet pool and lounging area off the spa. They also have access to the Concierge Lounge. Passengers receive a welcome bottle of Champagne, complimentary Wi-Fi (limits apply), shoeshine and garment pressing, three bags of free laundry (up to 20 pieces), beach bags, cashmere lap blankets for use during the sailing, priority online specialty restaurant reservations and toiletries from Bulgari's Blue Tea or Green Tea lines. The fabulous toiletry amenity menu lays out the scents and gives passengers the option of trying several varieties.

Suites: Passengers staying in the top four suite classes have access to a butler in addition to a cabin steward. Butlers, who are available 24 hours a day, can help with things like unpacking and packing, course-by-course in-room dinners and dinner parties.

Penthouse Suites are 420 square feet. Two chairs sit at the foot of the bed, flanking a glass dining table, across from a makeup table with a pop-up lighted mirror. The living space includes a couch, desk, small table and two chairs; it can be separated from the bedroom by drawing curtains. Penthouse Suites also include walk-in closets and large balconies, with two wicker chairs, which can recline, and a small table.

Riviera's Oceania Suites and Vista Suites were designed by Dakota Jackson and are somewhat similar when it comes to artwork and furniture but otherwise have very different features. Passengers who stay in Oceania Suites and above have access to the Executive Lounge, fresh fruit replenished daily, priority embarkation with access to their suites by 11 a.m., Bulgari gift sets and on-demand movies and TV shows.

The Oceania Suites are 1,000 square feet and marvelously appointed. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom suites feature entryways that have stunning brown Italian-marble-tiled walls. The entryway opens to a large living room, which includes a dining table for four, couch and chairs plus a wet bar, stocked with six full-sized bottles of premium liquors and wines. The master bedroom has its own bathroom, which includes a jetted tub, oversized separate shower, and toilet and bidet. A second full bathroom is located off the entryway. The balcony includes a jetted hot tub with TV (a filter allows passengers to watch without squinting through sun glare), two wicker chairs, a small table and one lounge chair.

The ship's eight Vista Suites are all located at the front of the ship, so their balconies wrap around the corners. Balconies include several chairs and loungers, a dining table and a hot tub with TV. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom suites run between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet, depending on which deck they're on. Cabins are heavy on creams, greens and grays, with lots of leather and wood. They include large living rooms with couches, chairs and table. There's also a dining table for four and stocked wet bar. Off the master bedroom is a small fitness area, where passengers can work out using a stationary bike or hand cycle. (Passengers who want a third berth can ask to have the equipment removed and a rollaway bed brought into this space.) The master bathroom features walls covered in Italian marble, and the floors are a masterpiece, with black and white marble inlay. A large jetted tub and separate shower are included, as are dual sinks, a bidet and toilet. Cabins include walk-in closets. A second full bathroom is located off the entryway.

Riviera has three Owner's Suites, all recently updated with new furnishings and fabrics from the Ralph Lauren Home Collection. They're located at the back of the ship, on decks 8 to 10 and are 2,000 square feet and feature floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living space. The first thing you see when you walk in is limestone and black cabochon inset flooring, a self-playing baby grand piano and a large, stocked mahogany and quartzite wet bar, with three white leather bar stools. Passengers staying here can hire a pianist to play at private in-suite parties, too. Adjacent to the entertainment space is a softer living room, which includes a desk, dining table for six, wraparound sectional couch with saddle suede and television. Black-and-white photos featuring glamorous stars of old, like Marilyn Monroe, grace the walls throughout the suite. The dining room has a Barrett Knurled chandelier.

The master bedroom's new king-sized bed features luxurious knit throw blankets with two suede-coated side chairs nearby. Just off the bedroom is the master bathroom, which includes brown and cream inlaid marble flooring, dual sinks, a large jetted tub with a TV, separate shower and a closed water closet. Suites also feature his and hers walk-in closets and a second full bathroom. Each Owner's Suite also features area wraparound balcony. Balconies include wooden loungers, chairs and tables that were custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Home for Oceania Cruises.