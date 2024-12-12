Oceania vista cabin
Photo Credit: JAMNAPOLI75
Oceania vista cabin
Photo Credit: JAMNAPOLI75
Gym Oceania vista
Photo Credit: JAMNAPOLI75
Gym Oceania vista
Photo Credit: JAMNAPOLI75
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
3,284 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,284 Oceania Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship but not a luxury experience

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
Oddissy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

They have really cut down on the food and staff. No more free San Pellegrino or Perrier. No more sandwiches and food in the lounges; no more lobster in the terrace as in the past; the pastrami reuben sandwiches used to be 3 inches thick, now they are one slice; dinner lobster is real small as compared to the past; the lunch options are similar/slightly better than regular cruises in Royal ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear you had a less than ideal experience on Vista. We’ll be sure to pass on your feedback to our team, so they are aware. Again, thank you for taking...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Overall Mediocre

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
Barbmagor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We expected amazing food after all the advertisements and were disappointed. No variety at breakfast, all fish dishes were overcooked, bathrooms are luxurious but the towels werent. We asked for our fridge to be stocked with seltzer, only happened on the 1st day. Shows were very entertaining, but we also like to play card games and the library has only 1 game table though plenty of games. Mah ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear you had a less than ideal experience on Vista. Although we are glad the shows were entertaining, we apologize if we missed an opportunity to...

Sail Date: December 2024

Panama Canal Miami to LA.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
RSP1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised with Oceania many times in Concierge or Penthouse and always loved everything. This trip we were a bit disappointed because they have started cutting corners in every department. The staff are still excellent but with all the cutbacks there’s only so much the staff could make up for. We were very disappointed to see that they were allowing guests to serve themselves at the ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We are glad the staff provided a great service, and you had an overall great experience. Although, we are sorry to hear we missed an opportunity to make your...

Sail Date: December 2024

Oceania Nautica + and -

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
VicPalmtravels123
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Still on board .. The positives; -The staff are very helpful and friendly. -Our PH room is very roomy and has lots of drawers and Storage. -Our Beds are comfortable and have nice linens. -There are plenty of deck chairs and are covered with terry covers that can be changed if you are in a already used chair. -We have met fun people to socialize with in our age group ( generally ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback. Although, we are glad that the staff was helpful and friendly. We’re apologize for any inconvenience that was cause onboard when it came to the air condition and the...

Sail Date: December 2024

Recent Oceania 16 Day Cruise on the Nautica

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Disappointed in Oceania
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Review of our recent Oceania 16 Day Cruise on the Nautica from Miami to Los Angeles December 23, 2024 to January 8, 2025: Our Overall opinion for the cruise is basically one of disappointment. This was our 5th Oceania cruise, and we found it to be quite inferior in many categories to the past four. This was our 2nd time cruising on the Nautica and found it below the standards of any of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Less than we expected

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
GeorgeMarkham
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised with Oceania on their larger ships, and ultimately the Nautica did not match up. Overall, the ship spirit was missing. The food was just not up to Oceania standards, especially at the Terrace, Waves and particularly Room Service. The staff were NOT uniformly friendly, as they had been on the other ships of this line. The excursions were better than average, but the mandatory ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We’re sorry to hear you had a less than ideal experience on Nautica. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, and it’s unfortunate that the mark was not met. We will...

Sail Date: December 2024

Overpriced, no quality- Big Dissappoitment

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Icka
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are very disappointed, the worst cruise experience ever. It should be a very special family vacation. Instead, I had eys for cry. Room inappropriate for 3 occupants. This was clearly just a money grabbing from the Oceania. We had to have all 3 of us - adults sleep on the one queen bed, as the couch option didn't work; otherwise we won't be able to access the bathroom. Too small; the bathroom is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Sadly, not what they use to be.

Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
JustLoveCruising
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Some extraordinary service, which we have come to expect from Oceania. Unfortunately outstanding service is now the exception rather than the rule. Not sure why but there is definitely less than a full staff. description for Marina says 1250 passengers and 800 crew, however on this cruise we were told there were “over 700 crew members”. It was noticeable in the restaurants were servers ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Oceania has an identity crisis

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Jenniejack00
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our review (short and longer) of Oceania Insignia. This is truly just the opinions of myself and my husband, Gregg. 10 days 9 countries Thousands of steps Spices in Grenada Zip lining in the rain forest of St. Vincent Hiking in St Lucia to a beautiful mountain pool and waterfalls Tons of beautiful birds and flowers Dozens of incredible people A very old and BORING boat ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We are glad the cabin steward Min provided a great service and was amazing. We apologize if there were inconveniences that occurred on board Insignia. We will...

Sail Date: December 2024

Your cruise experience is what you make of it!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Diannadesigns
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had an excellent cruise with Oceania on the Insignia. The service was excellent the itinerary was delightful. Our excursions were very interesting. We learnt a lot about each destination we had our excursions at: St-Lucia & the Dominican Republic coffee plantation. We really enjoyed the food as well. I enjoyed the variety of options from rich cuisine to lighter fare, so that all could enjoy ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you so much! Your dedication to leaving us a 5-star rating warms our hearts, and we greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to do so. We are glad you had a great experience on...

Sail Date: December 2024

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
Hebridean Island Cruises Cruise Reviews
Hebridean Island Cruises Cruise Reviews
Princess Cruises Cruise Reviews
Mano Cruise Cruise Reviews
Club Med Cruise Reviews
Cunard Line Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.