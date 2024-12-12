They have really cut down on the food and staff. No more free San Pellegrino or Perrier. No more sandwiches and food in the lounges; no more lobster in the terrace as in the past; the pastrami reuben sandwiches used to be 3 inches thick, now they are one slice; dinner lobster is real small as compared to the past; the lunch options are similar/slightly better than regular cruises in Royal ...
We expected amazing food after all the advertisements and were disappointed. No variety at breakfast, all fish dishes were overcooked, bathrooms are luxurious but the towels werent. We asked for our fridge to be stocked with seltzer, only happened on the 1st day. Shows were very entertaining, but we also like to play card games and the library has only 1 game table though plenty of games. Mah ...
We have cruised with Oceania many times in Concierge or Penthouse and always loved everything. This trip we were a bit disappointed because they have started cutting corners in every department. The staff are still excellent but with all the cutbacks there’s only so much the staff could make up for.
We were very disappointed to see that they were allowing guests to serve themselves at the ...
Still on board ..
The positives;
-The staff are very helpful and friendly.
-Our PH room is very roomy and has lots of drawers and Storage.
-Our Beds are comfortable and have nice linens.
-There are plenty of deck chairs and are covered with terry covers that can be changed if you are in a already used chair.
-We have met fun people to socialize with in our age group ( generally ...
Review of our recent Oceania 16 Day Cruise on the Nautica from Miami to Los Angeles December 23, 2024 to January 8, 2025:
Our Overall opinion for the cruise is basically one of disappointment. This was our 5th Oceania cruise, and we found it to be quite inferior in many categories to the past four. This was our 2nd time cruising on the Nautica and found it below the standards of any of our ...
We have cruised with Oceania on their larger ships, and ultimately the Nautica did not match up. Overall, the ship spirit was missing. The food was just not up to Oceania standards, especially at the Terrace, Waves and particularly Room Service. The staff were NOT uniformly friendly, as they had been on the other ships of this line. The excursions were better than average, but the mandatory ...
We are very disappointed, the worst cruise experience ever. It should be a very special family vacation. Instead, I had eys for cry. Room inappropriate for 3 occupants. This was clearly just a money grabbing from the Oceania. We had to have all 3 of us - adults sleep on the one queen bed, as the couch option didn't work; otherwise we won't be able to access the bathroom. Too small; the bathroom is ...
Some extraordinary service, which we have come to expect from Oceania. Unfortunately outstanding service is now the exception rather than the rule.
Not sure why but there is definitely less than a full staff. description for Marina says 1250 passengers and 800 crew, however on this cruise we were told there were “over 700 crew members”. It was noticeable in the restaurants were servers ...
Our review (short and longer) of Oceania Insignia. This is truly just the opinions of myself and my husband, Gregg.
10 days
9 countries
Thousands of steps
Spices in Grenada
Zip lining in the rain forest of St. Vincent
Hiking in St Lucia to a beautiful mountain pool and waterfalls
Tons of beautiful birds and flowers
Dozens of incredible people
A very old and BORING boat ...
We had an excellent cruise with Oceania on the Insignia. The service was excellent the itinerary was delightful. Our excursions were very interesting. We learnt a lot about each destination we had our excursions at: St-Lucia & the Dominican Republic coffee plantation.
We really enjoyed the food as well. I enjoyed the variety of options from rich cuisine to lighter fare, so that all could enjoy ...