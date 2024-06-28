"so i go to the front desk and ask if we get our Port fee’s returned since we did not port (no way..Let’s first ignore the fact that we lost a day traveling into Sydney on Delta (that’s a whole story on it’s own and not Oceania’s issue), suffice it to say we had no Luggage to board Regatta with...."Read More
Overall we thought the cruise was very good.
Staff were excellent, very efficient and friendly.
Food overall was excellent with the exception of Tascana, we felt the food there was tasteless, the Italian food had better flavours in Horizons, even though the chef in Tascana was from Italy, also there was no atmosphere you could have been anywhere, Toscana didn't stand out for us.
Liked ...
We had travelled on Regatta two years prior to this cruise and have noticed an appreciable difference.
The ship is showing its age. The bottom of the swimming pool was littered with tiles that had fallen off. The quality of the food had declined. Instead of lobster tails offered daily at the Terrace Cafe, they were only offered sporadically. The clam chowder in the Polo Grill was tasteless as ...
Oceania, in general, has never recovered from the Covid area in terms of good management and competence. Especially, lack of focus on employee development and overall safety brings Oceania down to the qualify of Royal Caribbean and other lower cost cruise companies.
The Good:
Very friendly rank and file employees, especially our room stewards and Jonathan, who works with the facilities by ...
First time on Oceania line, but not first-time cruisers.
There are many onboard activities available, including a casino, health-related lectures, evening shows (entertainers were of a better caliber than we had encountered on previous cruises), team trivia, enrichment lectures on upcoming ports and activities, and spa and salon services.
The service people we were most often in contact ...
I enjoyed this ship because of its size. I travelled before on a Viking River cruise and thought I would like to try a smaller cruise ship such the Regatta. The staff and crew were exceptional in their attention to my needs. The ship was spotless. The food delicious in all venues. I did enjoy the intimacy of the smaller Toscana and Polo Grill restaurants though the Grand Dining Room, for as large ...
We had a wonderful time on our Alaska cruise on Regatta. It was a family trip with two parents in our fiftys and two kids, late teens and early twenties. Everyone found different things to enjoy on the ship. The crew was very welcoming. Our concierge veranda staterooms were a great size and kept very clean with service twice a day. One member of our group has life threatening food allergies. Each ...
Loved the smaller ship, 600. No waiting or large crowds anywhere. Both getting on and off the ship was very quick and easy. Entertainment was minimal, best night was the cruise director Sammy singing a tribute to Karen Carpenter songs.
I was expecting the food to be top notch and was overall disappointed. The buffet was actually better than the dining room food and more of a variety. Coffee ...
We just returned from our first cruise ever and we’re very glad we chose Oceania. The small ship experience suited our preference for privacy and space and the ship itself was quite lovely overall. The food was generally very good although we would have appreciated more vegan options. The chefs special local cuisine night was superb with a scrumptious array of seafood dishes. The desserts were ...
Boarding and disembarking was the easiest I have ever had and I have been on over 30 cruises. The food was good, specialty steak restaurant was wonderful- specialty Italian restaurant was only ok. Ships endangerment team was wonderful. Great shows at night. Now for the negative, two of the stops were a complete waste of time, Prince Ruppert and Hains. Prince Ruppert is a dying city, many closed ...
Food did not meet our expectations on board the Regatta ship. Appetizers and desserts were good but the dinner entrees were not prepared to our liking. One night Chicken a la Keiv was offered which is our favorite dinner choice but it was so extremely dry! The steaks in the Pollo Grill were the same. Very dry and tasteless! Would have liked better quality nightly entertainment. There were ...