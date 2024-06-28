A great desert
Photo Credit: Sally2018
From shore in Juneau, the only port we had a tender.
Photo Credit: Sally2018
Love the puppies
Photo Credit: tripkyrt
Beautiful Homer
Photo Credit: tripkyrt
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
454 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
It’s not the best food at sea!!
"so i go to the front desk and ask if we get our Port fee’s returned since we did not port (no way..Let’s first ignore the fact that we lost a day traveling into Sydney on Delta (that’s a whole story on it’s own and not Oceania’s issue), suffice it to say we had no Luggage to board Regatta with...."Read More
TheFun1 avatar

TheFun1

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 454 Oceania Regatta Cruise Reviews

Great 1st Time with Oceania

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
Tigger5961
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall we thought the cruise was very good. Staff were excellent, very efficient and friendly. Food overall was excellent with the exception of Tascana, we felt the food there was tasteless, the Italian food had better flavours in Horizons, even though the chef in Tascana was from Italy, also there was no atmosphere you could have been anywhere, Toscana didn't stand out for us. Liked ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your review! We’re thrilled to hear that you enjoyed your experience with us. Our team strives to deliver exceptional service, and it’s wonderful to know we hit the mark....

Sail Date: November 2024

definite decline in service

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
markowiak
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had travelled on Regatta two years prior to this cruise and have noticed an appreciable difference. The ship is showing its age. The bottom of the swimming pool was littered with tiles that had fallen off. The quality of the food had declined. Instead of lobster tails offered daily at the Terrace Cafe, they were only offered sporadically. The clam chowder in the Polo Grill was tasteless as ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear about your experience onboard Regatta and that our staff didn’t meet the level of service we strive for. We will share this feedback with the...

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Old Gray Mare (Oceania) -Ain't What She Used 2 Be

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
Lawyer Doug
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Oceania, in general, has never recovered from the Covid area in terms of good management and competence. Especially, lack of focus on employee development and overall safety brings Oceania down to the qualify of Royal Caribbean and other lower cost cruise companies. The Good: Very friendly rank and file employees, especially our room stewards and Jonathan, who works with the facilities by ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are sorry to hear that you had a less than ideal experience on Regatta. Although, we are glad that you enjoyed our entertainment onboard, it’s unfortunate the environment was not ideal. ...

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Ok trip, but would not sail with them again

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
JtrClbd
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

First time on Oceania line, but not first-time cruisers. There are many onboard activities available, including a casino, health-related lectures, evening shows (entertainers were of a better caliber than we had encountered on previous cruises), team trivia, enrichment lectures on upcoming ports and activities, and spa and salon services. The service people we were most often in contact ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We are glad our staff provided an excellent job with their services but we do apologize for any other inconvenience you experience on Regatta. Please know that...

Sail Date: August 2024

Beautiful Alaska experience on a small ship

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
Jupitergirl73
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I enjoyed this ship because of its size. I travelled before on a Viking River cruise and thought I would like to try a smaller cruise ship such the Regatta. The staff and crew were exceptional in their attention to my needs. The ship was spotless. The food delicious in all venues. I did enjoy the intimacy of the smaller Toscana and Polo Grill restaurants though the Grand Dining Room, for as large ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your glowing review! We’re thrilled to hear that you enjoyed your experience with us. Our team strives to deliver exceptional service, and it’s wonderful to know we hit the...

Sail Date: August 2024

Amazing Alaska voyage on Regatta

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
Alaska 24
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a wonderful time on our Alaska cruise on Regatta. It was a family trip with two parents in our fiftys and two kids, late teens and early twenties. Everyone found different things to enjoy on the ship. The crew was very welcoming. Our concierge veranda staterooms were a great size and kept very clean with service twice a day. One member of our group has life threatening food allergies. Each ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We genuinely thank you for your generous 5-star review. Your support as a customer and your willingness to spread the word about us means the world. We are glad we created a great atmosphere...

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

No waiting or crowds

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
Sally2018
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Loved the smaller ship, 600. No waiting or large crowds anywhere. Both getting on and off the ship was very quick and easy. Entertainment was minimal, best night was the cruise director Sammy singing a tribute to Karen Carpenter songs. I was expecting the food to be top notch and was overall disappointed. The buffet was actually better than the dining room food and more of a variety. Coffee ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your review. We're committed to making every experience great. Your insights help us achieve that goal. We apologize if the food on the ship was not adequate, and we'll pass on...

Sail Date: July 2024

Excellent first cruise experience

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
L Bisson
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We just returned from our first cruise ever and we’re very glad we chose Oceania. The small ship experience suited our preference for privacy and space and the ship itself was quite lovely overall. The food was generally very good although we would have appreciated more vegan options. The chefs special local cuisine night was superb with a scrumptious array of seafood dishes. The desserts were ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your glowing review! Our team strives to deliver exceptional service, and it’s wonderful to know we hit the mark. It's great to know we created a great atmosphere and all the...

Sail Date: July 2024

Alaska Experience

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
Alaska June experience
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Boarding and disembarking was the easiest I have ever had and I have been on over 30 cruises. The food was good, specialty steak restaurant was wonderful- specialty Italian restaurant was only ok. Ships endangerment team was wonderful. Great shows at night. Now for the negative, two of the stops were a complete waste of time, Prince Ruppert and Hains. Prince Ruppert is a dying city, many closed ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We value your feedback, even if it was a mixed experience. We'll use your input to enhance our onboard entertainment and shore excursions. We are glad our team delivered exceptional service...

Sail Date: June 2024

Food and service

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Regatta

User Avatar
Susan RitterPi
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Food did not meet our expectations on board the Regatta ship. Appetizers and desserts were good but the dinner entrees were not prepared to our liking. One night Chicken a la Keiv was offered which is our favorite dinner choice but it was so extremely dry! The steaks in the Pollo Grill were the same. Very dry and tasteless! Would have liked better quality nightly entertainment. There were ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your review. We are sorry to hear that your experience was less than desirable and that we were not able to meet your needs when it came to your dining experience. We take pride...

Sail Date: June 2024

Find a Regatta Cruise from $2,299

Any Month
Other Oceania Ship Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruise Reviews
Marina Cruise Reviews
Riviera Cruise Reviews
Sirena Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.