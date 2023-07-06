All staterooms come with heavenly beds that vie for most luxurious at sea. Mattresses have 400 encapsulated springs and 2 inches of memory foam, plus a 2-inch-thick, gel-filled pillow-top wrapped in chamomile-infused fiber. Sheet are 1,000-thread count, while pillows and duvets are filled with down. It all adds up to pure bliss. Beds can be configured as twins or one large bed. They're high enough off the floor to tuck suitcases underneath. Headboards are covered with padded fabric and flanked by wall sconces equipped with an additional small "snorkel" pinpoint light, so you can read in bed without disturbing your mate.

Every cabin has a mini-refrigerator stocked with soft drinks and bottled water, a safe, a telephone, a hair dryer, a shoehorn, a golf-size umbrella, a clock, an ice bucket and glassware.

You'll find Bulgari toiletries in all bathrooms, though the scent varies by cabin class; there's also a shower cap, shoeshine mitt and sewing kit. Bath towels are huge (more the size of beach towels) and fluffy; they're replenished morning and night. Showerheads have a massage selection, and can be removed from the adjustable-height wall mount for a hand-held option. Showers or tubs have retractable clotheslines for drying swim suits or laundry.

Flat-screen televisions are on the small side, and programming is fairly basic; choices include several channels promoting shore excursions or Oceania Cruises, a Jacques Pepin cooking channel, one with replays of enrichment lectures, a trio of channels showing recent movies (listed on an in-cabin guide) and another with TV sitcoms or dramas. You can catch news on five channels, including Fox, BBC and MSNBC, and sports news on one channel. Twelve channels are music-only, and one shows the view from the bridge with classical music. There's a DVD player along with an extensive menu of choices, and DVDs are available from reception (limit two at a time).

In some instances, the wood surfaces of desks, cabinets or closet doors are showing their age a bit -- although the upholstery, throw cushions and bedding looked fresh in all the cabins we inspected.

There are 16 pairs of connecting cabins, including two combinations that pair a Penthouse Suite with a regular balcony cabin. Sixty-five cabins are triples when a twin sofa-bed is deployed, while 32 cabins and suites become quads when a double sofa bed is used. Four inside cabins are triples with a pull-down Pullman-style bed; eight are quads. Three inside cabins are accessible.

Interior: These 160-square-foot cabins contain a loveseat, round glass-topped table, desk/vanity with four drawers and cabinet storage, stool, two bedside cabinets with an interior shelf, and closets containing drawers, a split hanging section and a full-length hanging section. There are two U.S. 110-volt electrical sockets and two European 220-volt electrical sockets. Decor is in shades of royal blue, light gray, beige and gold, with coordinating paisley prints on accent pillows and bed scarf. Dark cabinetry and trim adds a swanky touch. The bathroom is compact, with a small shower stall, sink, three glass corner shelves and a mirrored corner medicine cabinet. There's limited countertop space, though a small shelf under the sink provides a bit more storage as well as a small, recessed wastebasket. A box of facial tissues is built into the counter, while extra towels are folded and stashed in a wall rack. Bulgari White Tea-scented toiletries include generous bars of soap, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and lotion. These bathrooms weren't redone in the last refurbishment and, while scrupulously clean, come off as blander and less luxurious than the rest of the cabin decor. Although there's a wimpy wall-mounted hair dryer, you'll find a newer, more powerful model in one of the closet drawers.

Oceanview: Most ocean-view cabins are 165 square feet with either a porthole or picture window. The exception is 18 cabins on Deck 6 (usually occupied by guest entertainers or lecturers), measuring 143-square feet with picture windows and obstructed views. The ocean-view cabins have decor and furnishings similar to the inside cabins, although the wall area behind the bed is paneled in dark wood-tone matching the cabinets and trim. Floor-length curtains and sheers complete the interior design. The non-obstructed view cabins are deeper than they are wide, configured with the loveseat, table, desk/vanity and cabinets near the entrance, and then the bed next to the window or porthole, with the headboard against a side wall. Obstructed-view cabins are wider than they are deep, with the bed against a side wall.

Balcony: These staterooms measure 216 square feet, including the teak balcony equipped with two mesh chairs and a small, low oval table. Floor-to-ceiling windows face onto the balcony, bringing plenty of light into the space. Another major difference is that the loveseat, table and vanity/desk are positioned next to the windows, with the bed closer to the door. This makes the cabin feel even more spacious.

One hundred balcony cabins on Deck 7 and two at the stern of Deck 8 are designated as Concierge Level staterooms. They bring added perks, including priority embarkation at noon, a welcome bottle of Champagne, priority reservations at the specialty restaurants, room service off the Grand Dining Room menu, unlimited internet (one sign-in at a time per cabin), an iPad to use (upon request), a tote bag, shoeshines, garment-pressing upon embarkation, complimentary laundry (up to three bags), cashmere lap blankets and unlimited access to the Canyon Ranch spa terrace (which carries a $25 per day fee for other passengers).

Penthouse Suite: These staterooms are a major upgrade in space, decor and service. Located on Deck 8, the 322-square-foot cabins are nearly square, with a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the full-length balcony. There's no formal divider between the sleeping area, seating area and dining area, yet the effect is spacious and comfortable. Decor includes a full-sized sofa, oval glass-topped dining table, two upholstered armchairs and expanded drawer and cabinet space in the vanity/desk. On the balcony, you'll find two mesh chairs with matching footrests and an oval, dining-height table. Although the woodwork is the same style as the preceding cabins, the color scheme in the room is lighter. The upholstered headboard and sofa are light blue, with accent pieces in beige, blue and gold. An orchid plant graces the table, and a laptop computer for passenger use is located on the desk.

Another big difference from the lower cabin classes is obvious in the bathroom: These are the only cabins or suites on Regatta that have a shower-over-tub configuration. In addition, Penthouse bathrooms were completely redone during the last refurbishment. Walls are a light-toned marble, and a deep porcelain sink is set into a black quartz countertop with a lot more space than the other cabins offer. A large mirror set into the wall above the tub adds to the spacious feeling. To one side of the sink are two mirror-front drawers; to the other is a rack for hand towels. Two small glass shelves are located above either side of the vanity counter. The look is thoroughly modern and chic. Inhabitants can choose between Bulgari Green Tea or Blue Tea toiletries, with an expanded offering including eau de cologne, after-shave balm and bath tea. Two small cups contain Himalayan and Dead Sea bath salts. Facial tissues and a container of cotton balls are also provided.

And did we mention the butlers? These suave miracle workers clad in tails can pack and unpack your luggage, deliver evening canapes, handle laundry, make reservations at specialty restaurants and deliver room service course by course. You page them via your telephone and state your whim; butler service is available 24 hours a day. Although each butler can be responsible for as many as 15 suites, we found them responsive, proactive and delightful.

The only potential downside to these suites’ location is the possibility of noise from furniture being moved on the pool deck above. We didn’t experience a problem, but some passengers have noted this issue.

Additional perks available in Penthouse Suites include two guaranteed dinners at each of the specialty restaurants (versus one each for lower cabin classes), priority online specialty restaurant reservations, room service from the specialty restaurants, 11 a.m. embarkation with priority luggage delivery and use of an iPad upon request.

Vista Suite: Positioned on decks 6 and 7, with spectacular views forward over the bow, these four suites cover 786 square feet, and benefit from much more spacious verandas. They also have a marble-clad guest powder room near the suite entrance, which includes a vanity with lots of counter space. The suite is furnished in elegant Empire style, in shades of blue, gray and buff, with gold-embellished, inlaid-wood furniture. You may feel a bit out of place here wearing shorts and a T-shirt. In the living/dining area, you’ll find a marble-topped entry table with lamps and a phone, a sofa bed with two side-tables, two armchairs and a coffee table, a round dining table with chairs and a console cabinet, with a large flat-screen TV on the wall above. There’s also a surround-sound music system. Hand-painted, framed art mimics Picasso, Van Gogh and other renowned masters -- a slightly odd note, if you’re familiar with the originals.

Brocade curtains mark the entryway to the bedroom and master bath. The outer wall of the bedroom is slightly curved, with windows on either side of the bed, which is crowned by an elegant swag fabric treatment. The bed is piled with decorative pillows and covered with a brocade spread. This room also includes bedside tables and a desk with lamp. Opposite the bed is a cabinet with a small flat-screen TV and a vanity. Between the bedroom and bathroom is a small dressing room area with five paneled closet sections -- more than enough space for a long cruise. The very roomy bathroom has a lovely inlaid green marble floor and matching vanity top; the glass-enclosed shower is roomy enough for two. Above the sink is a mirrored cabinet and there are also drawers and cabinets in the vanity.

In addition to all the Penthouse-level perks, passengers in these suites get a bar setup with six full-size bottles of spirits and wines from the suite beverage menu, a daily printed newspaper of their choice, personalized stationary, use of both a laptop and an iPad, and a Bulgari gift set to take home. You can also expect surprises along the way, like a domed platter of chocolates at embarkation.

The veranda is furnished with two cushioned loungers and a low table, plus a round dining table with two cushioned chairs. Tip: Because of their position at the front of the ship, these verandas can be windier in harsh weather.

Owner's Suite: Usually the first to be sold out on Regatta, these six, plush 1,000-square-foot suites are located on decks 6, 7 and 8 aft. One feature that makes them so popular is a wraparound veranda overlooking the ship’s aft.

Owner’s Suite decor is similar to the Vista Suites, though the couch is a large, L-shaped sofa. The color scheme features red, gold and beige. Here, the desk is in the living room area, while the vanity is in the dressing room. The bathroom is similar in layout to the Vista Suites, with a lovely agate vanity top in shades of brown, cream and gold.

Amenities for these suites are the same as for the Vista Suites.