Oceania vista cabin
Photo Credit: JAMNAPOLI75
Oceania vista cabin
Photo Credit: JAMNAPOLI75
Gym Oceania vista
Photo Credit: JAMNAPOLI75
Gym Oceania vista
Photo Credit: JAMNAPOLI75
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
139 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Beautiful modern class minus the passengers, glitches galore, leave the family at home!
"The staff was mostly excellent except for one waiter at the main dining hall who was irritated that I was invited to eat with two older women who had also suffered from the lost luggage debacle.Interestingly, I was behind other passengers on the cruise at baggage claim who had also suffered from lost luggage...."Read More
jsocha avatar

jsocha

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

Filters

1-10 of 139 Oceania Vista Cruise Reviews

Overall Mediocre

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
Barbmagor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We expected amazing food after all the advertisements and were disappointed. No variety at breakfast, all fish dishes were overcooked, bathrooms are luxurious but the towels werent. We asked for our fridge to be stocked with seltzer, only happened on the 1st day. Shows were very entertaining, but we also like to play card games and the library has only 1 game table though plenty of games. Mah ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear you had a less than ideal experience on Vista. Although we are glad the shows were entertaining, we apologize if we missed an opportunity to...

Sail Date: December 2024

Beautiful ship but not a luxury experience

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
Oddissy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

They have really cut down on the food and staff. No more free San Pellegrino or Perrier. No more sandwiches and food in the lounges; no more lobster in the terrace as in the past; the pastrami reuben sandwiches used to be 3 inches thick, now they are one slice; dinner lobster is real small as compared to the past; the lunch options are similar/slightly better than regular cruises in Royal ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear you had a less than ideal experience on Vista. We’ll be sure to pass on your feedback to our team, so they are aware. Again, thank you for taking...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Oceania Vista 12 Day December 2024 Cruise Review

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
mindySUE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Twelve Day Vista Cruise - !2/5/24 to 12/17/24 Caribbean Cruise Just came off a 12 day caribbean cruise on oceania vista, our 57th cruise overall, and third on oceania. This smaller, one+ year old ship is "elegant" and lavishly decorated (cream, taupe, gray, black tones) with marble everywhere including the bathrooms. Balcony cabins are spacious, though lacking enough drawers in the cabin. ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for taking the time to provide your feedback. Although, we are glad that the Red Ginger was your favorite specialty restaurant, we apologize if the atmosphere overall onboard Vista...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

November in the Mediterranean

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
santrah
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked the ‘Forums and Frescoes’ Vista cruise in July of this year. I was looking for a mid ship stateroom and booked an Deck 9 A2 Concierge grade. I could have booked a Standard Veranda B3 on deck 6 but as this was above the restaurant and quite aft and having sailed the Med in November twice now through choppy seas (on Azamara and Seabourn) I opted for A2. I found the facility to book ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for sharing your rating with us and the community. We are glad that you had an overall great experience on Vista. We greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to go into detail...

Sail Date: November 2024

A wonder on the seas.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
jgyoung1978
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

By far the most beautiful ship I’ve ever sailed on. Every detail was just on point throughout. Particularly we loved the bedding and massive shower on our veranda stateroom. Pros: Bathroom was huge. You could fit 3 people in the shower alone. Beds extremely comfortable. I would love a pillow menu to be added. Food excellent. Our fave specialty restaurant was by far Red ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks so much for taking the time to leave us a 5-star rating – it’s much appreciated! We are delighted to know you had a wonderful experience onboard Vista and that you enjoyed the...

Sail Date: October 2024

Enjoyed Vista but would be better with Jacques!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
Tangakid
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Overall we enjoyed our first cruise on Vista and it is indeed a beautiful ship. Our penthouse suite was spacious with lots of storage and was very comfortable and quiet. We rarely heard our neighbors on either side, although someone above liked rearranging their balcony furniture at 9 pm each night. Thankfully it didn’t last long. Our favorite place to dine on the Marina was Jacques with its ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to provide us your feedback. We are glad you had a great experience overall when it came to our specialty dining and excursions. We...

Sail Date: October 2024

Very good but not totally impressed

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
ledmom69
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 22 cruises on all of Oceania Cruise Line, we were pleased that the line put effort into making this ship's food & service better than what we've experienced on the other ship's of late. Ship is beautifully decorated & slight improvements in upgrading areas. The entertainment was better as were the drink offerings in different bars. However, you can't get a drink that's made in Founders ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are glad you were pleased with the food and service, and you had an overall great experience. Although, we are sorry to hear we missed an opportunity when it came to our specialty dining...

Sail Date: October 2024

First Class all the way

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
Love to travel girl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After only taking one cruise 20 years ago with the kids on Carnival, I was convinced that I was not a cruiser. Our journey on the Vista changed my mind. The ship is beautiful with every space perfectly appointed. Our penthouse suite was luxurious and roomy and the bathroom with double sinks was perfect. The restaurants were all lovely and the food lives up to Oceania's reputation. It wasn't all ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a 5-star rating – it’s much appreciated! We are delighted to know you had a wonderful experience onboard Vista and that you enjoyed the...

Sail Date: October 2024

Oceania Vista and Cabin

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
JAMNAPOLI75
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Overview: Beautiful elegant ship, great service, and very good food but limited entertainment and disappointing shore excursions. Pleasant but definitely geriatric crowd (average passenger was near 70 years old) Embarkation and Disembarkation were a breeze. PH1 cabins- very spacious, allows for early boarding, butler service is a plus, as butler can arrange for room service from any ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Lovely with hiccups

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oceania Vista

User Avatar
Klloomis
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship was beautiful. The staff was wonderful - attentive and quick to respond to questions. Until - we had a fire alarm in the middle of the night. We were stuck three days in Livorno (cancelled three ports). Very little notification from the crew (I understand if they didn't have much to tell us, but we were stuck in rainy livorno three days!). They tried a couple of last-minute excursions ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback. We’re apologize for any inconvenience that was cause onboard due to the fire alarm and how it was handled. Sometimes situation happen that are beyond our control,...

Sail Date: October 2024

Find an Oceania Vista Cruise from $2,667

Any Month
Other Oceania Ship Cruise Reviews
Nautica Cruise Reviews
Nautica Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Marina Cruise Reviews
Riviera Cruise Reviews
Regatta Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.