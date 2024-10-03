"The staff was mostly excellent except for one waiter at the main dining hall who was irritated that I was invited to eat with two older women who had also suffered from the lost luggage debacle.Interestingly, I was behind other passengers on the cruise at baggage claim who had also suffered from lost luggage...."Read More
We expected amazing food after all the advertisements and were disappointed. No variety at breakfast, all fish dishes were overcooked, bathrooms are luxurious but the towels werent. We asked for our fridge to be stocked with seltzer, only happened on the 1st day. Shows were very entertaining, but we also like to play card games and the library has only 1 game table though plenty of games. Mah ...
They have really cut down on the food and staff. No more free San Pellegrino or Perrier. No more sandwiches and food in the lounges; no more lobster in the terrace as in the past; the pastrami reuben sandwiches used to be 3 inches thick, now they are one slice; dinner lobster is real small as compared to the past; the lunch options are similar/slightly better than regular cruises in Royal ...
Twelve Day Vista Cruise - !2/5/24 to 12/17/24 Caribbean Cruise
Just came off a 12 day caribbean cruise on oceania vista, our 57th cruise overall, and third on oceania. This smaller, one+ year old ship is "elegant" and lavishly decorated (cream, taupe, gray, black tones) with marble everywhere including the bathrooms. Balcony cabins are spacious, though lacking enough drawers in the cabin. ...
We booked the ‘Forums and Frescoes’ Vista cruise in July of this year. I was looking for a mid ship stateroom and booked an Deck 9 A2 Concierge grade. I could have booked a Standard Veranda B3 on deck 6 but as this was above the restaurant and quite aft and having sailed the Med in November twice now through choppy seas (on Azamara and Seabourn) I opted for A2. I found the facility to book ...
By far the most beautiful ship I’ve ever sailed on. Every detail was just on point throughout. Particularly we loved the bedding and massive shower on our veranda stateroom.
Bathroom was huge. You could fit 3 people in the shower alone.
Beds extremely comfortable. I would love a pillow menu to be added.
Food excellent. Our fave specialty restaurant was by far Red ...
Overall we enjoyed our first cruise on Vista and it is indeed a beautiful ship. Our penthouse suite was spacious with lots of storage and was very comfortable and quiet. We rarely heard our neighbors on either side, although someone above liked rearranging their balcony furniture at 9 pm each night. Thankfully it didn’t last long.
Our favorite place to dine on the Marina was Jacques with its ...
After 22 cruises on all of Oceania Cruise Line, we were pleased that the line put effort into making this ship's food & service better than what we've experienced on the other ship's of late. Ship is beautifully decorated & slight improvements in upgrading areas.
The entertainment was better as were the drink offerings in different bars. However, you can't get a drink that's made in Founders ...
After only taking one cruise 20 years ago with the kids on Carnival, I was convinced that I was not a cruiser. Our journey on the Vista changed my mind. The ship is beautiful with every space perfectly appointed. Our penthouse suite was luxurious and roomy and the bathroom with double sinks was perfect. The restaurants were all lovely and the food lives up to Oceania's reputation. It wasn't all ...
Overview: Beautiful elegant ship, great service, and very good food but limited entertainment and disappointing shore excursions. Pleasant but definitely geriatric crowd (average passenger was near 70 years old)
Embarkation and Disembarkation were a breeze.
PH1 cabins- very spacious, allows for early boarding, butler service is a plus, as butler can arrange for room service from any ...
The ship was beautiful. The staff was wonderful - attentive and quick to respond to questions.
Until - we had a fire alarm in the middle of the night. We were stuck three days in Livorno (cancelled three ports). Very little notification from the crew (I understand if they didn't have much to tell us, but we were stuck in rainy livorno three days!). They tried a couple of last-minute excursions ...