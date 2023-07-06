Most passengers sailing aboard Vista, however, will stay in one of the ship's Veranda or Concierge Veranda staterooms that make up the bulk of accommodations onboard. These 290-square foot wonders include full balconies, Oceania's Tranquility Bed adorned with 1,000 thread-count linens, complimentary still and sparkling Vero water, a mini-fridge with complimentary in-room soft drinks, complimentary movies-on-demand, and a comfortable seating area and desk/vanity.

Storage space is decent if perhaps not generous when it comes to the in-room closet, but a plethora of drawers (and additional storage space in the bathroom) means most shouldn't have any issues unpacking for a weeklong or 10-day voyage. Oceania provides plush robes and slippers for guests to use onboard.

What really stands out about these rooms is the high-quality décor. The fit and finish are exceptional, and furnishings and materials feel suitably high-end. The bathrooms are generously sized (a rarity among standard cruise ship cabins) and offer backlit mirrors, ample storage space, pillowy-soft towels, Bulgari toiletries, and oversized rainforest showers that are among the largest we've experienced at sea. Say goodbye to the old jokes about clingy shower curtains and soaping up the walls to wash yourself; these showers rival their on-land counterparts (though tall passengers, take note: there's not a lot of clearance between your head and the showerhead once you're in the shower itself).

Within the cabin, designers at Studio Dado thought of all the little details: a blue-hued nightlight can be turned on with the push of a button, illuminating the entrance to the bathroom. Lighting itself has multiple options, from attractive backlit panels to bedside wall sconces at the Concierge level and soft overhead lighting that somehow manages to be bright enough by day, and cozy enough at night.

You also won't have to fight to charge your devices onboard, either: the ship features dozens of power port options, from North American and European-style outlets to USB ports and USB-C (also known as Lightning) ports -- all of which are positioned at each bedside table and at the generously-sized desk and vanity area.

Soundproofing is good; we barely heard any noise outside our Concierge Veranda stateroom on Deck 9, and excellent fit-and-finish mean no creaking ceiling tiles or ill-fitting balcony doors to keep you up at night.

Oceania uses a digital system near the door entrance to control several aspects of each cabin, from temperature to "Do Not Disturb" and "Make Up Room" signals. A QR code shown on the display supposedly allows you to control these features via your phone, but this was not operational on our preview voyage.

Concierge-class staterooms (also available as rooms designated for solo travelers) add some nice perks, including the use of a dedicated Concierge Lounge on Deck 9, unlimited use of the Aquamar Spa Terrace, room service options available to order from the menu at The Grand Dining Room, and free laundry service.

Things only get more lavish as passengers move up the accommodations scale. Penthouse Suites add more living space with 440 square feet overall, along with a walk-in closet and bathroom that offers dual vanities. These suites also have all the features included with Concierge level staterooms but add butler service and the use of an exclusive Executive Lounge on Deck 11.

Vista's 14 Oceania Suites really ratchet up the luxury, with between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet, plus some truly opulent design details surrounding the king-sized bed, dressing room and marble-clad bathroom. These homes-away-from-home also offer a small guest studio that either functions as a study or a bedroom for a third person. A crescent-shaped soaker tub and oversized shower round out the bathroom offerings at this level, along with a full-sized teak-clad balcony.

Eight Vista Suites are the penultimate word in sophistication aboard Vista. These 1,450 to 1,850-square foot masterpieces are designed, according to Oceania, to emulate seaside villas. In that, they succeed: a full-sized dressing room gives way to a wardrobe area with 5 double closets and a spacious, marble-clad bathroom with views overlooking the bow of the ship. Crossing through the bedroom, passengers arrive at a gargantuan living area that opens up to a massive, forward-facing balcony that wraps attractively around the bow of the ship. All that space is great for entertaining, and Oceania has Vista Suite passengers covered, day or night, with 24-hour butler service.

The most opulent luxury, though, is reserved for Vista's three magnificent Owner's Suites.

Oceania's Owners Suites Offer Lavish Luxury

The three Owners Suites aboard Oceania's Vista rival those found aboard most luxury cruise lines -- and indeed, these superlative rooms wouldn't be out of place on the most expensive vessel. The cabin for the one percent of the one percent, these three rooms span the entire width of the ship on Decks 8, 9 and 10 and overlook the stern of the vessel.

A home on the high seas, these 2,400-square foot masterpieces are styled entirely in Ralph Lauren Home, accessed by a double-doored entry that leads into a grand foyer, followed by a dedicated dining room housing a Brook Street Salon dining table adorned with Holbrook Directors Chairs. The room has its own living room, rosewood cocktail bar, two massive teak verandas, an oversized Cote d'Azur king size bed, mammoth walk-in closets, and a a grand master bathroom with a large soaker tub and an oceanview shower.

No detail has been overlooked in these three Owner's Suites, which offer soothing woodtones, elegant wainscotting, nautical hues, and an abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

Cabins to Avoid on Vista

There really aren't any cabins worth avoiding on Vista, with the usual disclaimer that light sleepers may want to avoid cabins near the ship's two elevator banks and stair towers to minimize potential outside noise.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks on Vista

On a Budget: French Veranda staterooms are as opulent as the more expensive Veranda and Concierge Veranda prices, for a fraction of the cost. Though these rooms lack step-out balconies, open deck space isn't difficult to find on a ship of this size, making the need for an actual balcony more of a nicety than a requirement.

Splash: Oceania Suites are a great indulgence. They're more affordable than the Vista and Owner's Suites, but still have enough size and bling to make staying in one a very special experience.

Splurge: The Owner's Suites are a veritable dream come true -- but they, naturally, carry a price tag fit for a king. If there's one accommodation we dream about and aspire to cruise in, however, it's this.