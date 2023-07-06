The Vista Lounge, located on Deck 5, functions as a lecture and enrichment area by day. By night, this classy space -- with its vibrant purple faux velvet theater-style seating -- become a space for performing artists, comedians and Broadway-style revues starring the Vista Production Cast.
One cool thing we noticed about the Vista Lounge: several double-wide seats are available next to the aisles, perfect for couples who'd rather sit together, or those who find the set-width theater seating a bit of a tough squeeze.
Like most small-ship premium and luxury lines, activities aboard Oceania's new Vista tend to revolve around quieter, more cerebral pursuits. You won't find belly flop contests or loud public address announcements hurrying you off to Bingo or Art Auctions. Instead, Oceania fills its days with trivia, art classes, cooking classes and demonstrations, Spa seminars, casino tournaments and Afternoon Tea.
The atmosphere onboard is social, so don't be surprised to find yourself caught up in conversation with new friends or indulging in a game of cards or pickleball. Think of the ship as your own private yacht: grab a a book and a deck chair, maybe a pool drink, and let Oceania do the heavy lifting.
Nights are truly where Vista shines, with live music present in multiple venues during the pre-and-post-dinner cocktail hours. Production shows in the Vista Theater draw a good crowd, while others will prefer to head to one of the ship's numerous bars and lounges for a drink and conversation.
Dinner is also a form of nightlife onboard Vista -- particularly if you're dining in one of the ship's specialty dining venues. Expect dinners to last a good two hours from start to finish, and plan your evening accordingly.
Other than that, expect to spend lots of time conversing with other passengers, or listening to music in Martinis, or party the night away in Horizons -- a surprisingly lively late-night venue.
Passengers aboard Vista are certainly not lacking in the bars and lounges department. From the grand, forward-facing Horizons Lounge, with its sweeping 180-degree views overlooking the bow of the ship high from its perch atop Deck 14; to the cozy and intimate Waves Pool Bar, there's sure to be a spot that speaks to every cruiser onboard.
Each bar aboard Vista offers its own distinctive menus, so be sure to try them all. Horizons focuses on cocktails, while Martinis on Deck 6 brings James Bond's favorite drink to life. Even the coffee shop, Baristas, turns into an upscale wine bar known as Baristas Aperitivo by night, with its curved bank of windows overlooking the main pool deck offering a great vantage point for sunsets at sea.
Our Picks:
For the Cocktail Connoisseur: The Founders Bar on Deck 6 is the place to be if you like your cocktails hand-crafted and original. This small space just aft of the casino on the port side of the ship is easy to miss, but we guarantee it will be your favorite hangout in no time at all, thanks to a menu of innovative libations presented with flair, including "flavor blaster" smoke bubbles and aromatic misters.
For Something Different: Grab a glass of wine at Baristas Aperitivo on Deck 14, the onboard coffee bar that turns into a wine bar around 5pm each evening. It's a cool use of the coffee shop in the after-hours -- one that we would like to see more cruise lines adopt.
For the Musically Inclined: Martinis on Deck 6 is the place to be for pre-and-post dinner drinks and tunes. Amble up to the intimate bar, or grab a seat in one of the plush loungers and chairs that aesthetically line the room. Stay for a while: this is the place to see and be seen onboard.
For The Designated Driver: An abundance of clever nonalcoholic cocktail creations are present at the Aquamar Kitchen, while a few are offered on the menu at Horizons and the Founders Bar. Made with Lyre's de-alcoholized spirits, they taste remarkably like the real thing -- with none of the next-day regret.
There is one main pool aboard Vista, located on Deck 12, flanked by two large whirlpool hot tubs. It's really all a ship the size and capacity of Vista needs: our inaugural sailing was fully booked, but the port-intensive nature of Oceania's itineraries means the pool is really only used heavily on sea days. The pool deck itself is one of the most attractively-designed we've seen, with sweeping dividers made of faux wood to help carve out little niches for passengers to relax in.
A hydrotherapy pool and additional whirlpool tubs are available as part of the Aquamar Spa Terrace all the way forward on Deck 15, but that's only available as an extra-cost add-on, unless you purchase a spa treatment or have access included in Concierge-level suites or above.
Vista offers an abundance of open deck space, primarily on Decks 12, 14, 15 and 16. This encompasses the ship's Pool Deck, while a jogging track encircles the funnel on Deck 15 and offers some pretty spectacular views of the ship and its surroundings.
All the way forward, plenty of cozy nooks are available on Decks 15, 15 and 16, with the latter offering mini-golf and sporting options within the shadow of the ship's forward radar mast.
Vista lacks a traditional wraparound promenade deck, but you won't miss it: it's never hard to find a space by the rail, and deck chairs can be had with ease.
Aboard Oceania's Vista, Guest Relations, the Concierge Desk, and the Shore Excursion department can all be found on Deck 5, at the foot of the sweeping central atrium and staircase. Flanking all three are the ship's boutiques, which offer the requisite high-end perfumes, clothing, watches and accessories you might expect from a line of Oceania's caliber. Curiously, we could not find basic sundries like Tylenol or Advil -- we were told Tylenol could only be dispensed by the ship's infirmary, which would cost $150 for a consult.
Wi-Fi internet packages are available for purchase for a nominal fee, and the ship's Starlink connection is decently good, if perhaps not as fast as we were expecting.
Complimentary self-serve launderettes are available onboard on Decks 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 and are open from 7am to 10pm daily. Ironing boards are irons are also located in each, while valet laundry is included as a perk for those staying in Concierge-class and above suites.
Residing on Deck 15 forward, the Aquamar Spa & Vitality Center is larger and more elaborate than those found aboard many ships of this size.
Treatment rooms are clustered in a circle around the center of the room, with sweeping corridors passing attractively to the port and starboard sides of the room. These give way to the ship's male and female steam saunas and change facilities. The Aquamar Spa offers all the standard treatments you'd come to expect from a shipboard spa, from classic massages and poultice rubs to more exotic treatments like full-body wraps.
The star of the spa, however, is the Aquamar Spa Terrace -- a sweeping outdoor sun deck exclusively for those purchasing treatments, day passes, or who have access as part of their suite perks. This all-outdoor area includes a soothing hydrotherapy pool perched atop an elevated partition, surrounded on the lower level by two whirlpool hot tubs, plush padded chaise loungers, and a bank of heated ceramic loungers tucked away on the port and starboard sides nearest to the spa entrance. It's soothing and relaxing -- though incredibly sun-lit. We can see it being popular with sun worshippers in the Med, and cozy and comforting on cooler itineraries.
Salon services are offered for men and women, with each having their own dedicated enclave aboard Vista. The Styling Salon is a bright, airy affair with stations positioned seaside, all of which are stocked with luxury products. Men can retreat to the leatherbound confines of The Barber Shop, an old-timey seagoing barbery that offers cuts, straight-razor shaves and soothing head and neck massages.
As part of the Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center, Oceania's Vista has a well-equipped Fitness Center located just outside the main spa entrance. In addition to being fully stocked with all the latest Technogym equipment, Oceania also offers complimentary fitness classes, including Pilates, yoga, spin, strength body training, boot camp and core conditioning -- all things that typically are extra cost activities on other cruise lines.
In a word: no. While Oceania Cruises doesn't outright ban those under 18 years of age like Viking Cruises or Virgin Voyages, it isn't rolling out the welcome mat, either. And while Vista's generously-sized staterooms are perfect for multi-gen families travelling together thanks to their abundance of space, kids and teens will likely be bored with onboard offerings that, with the exception of the top-deck mini-golf course, are geared towards decidedly adult tastes.
Those seeking a family-friendly vacation with an upscale vibe will probably find offerings from sister-brand Norwegian Cruise Line to be a better value, particularly in The Haven, which mimics, to an extent, Oceania's premium luxe trappings.