Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Vista

The Vista Lounge, located on Deck 5, functions as a lecture and enrichment area by day. By night, this classy space -- with its vibrant purple faux velvet theater-style seating -- become a space for performing artists, comedians and Broadway-style revues starring the Vista Production Cast.

One cool thing we noticed about the Vista Lounge: several double-wide seats are available next to the aisles, perfect for couples who'd rather sit together, or those who find the set-width theater seating a bit of a tough squeeze.

Daily Things to Do on Vista

Like most small-ship premium and luxury lines, activities aboard Oceania's new Vista tend to revolve around quieter, more cerebral pursuits. You won't find belly flop contests or loud public address announcements hurrying you off to Bingo or Art Auctions. Instead, Oceania fills its days with trivia, art classes, cooking classes and demonstrations, Spa seminars, casino tournaments and Afternoon Tea.

The atmosphere onboard is social, so don't be surprised to find yourself caught up in conversation with new friends or indulging in a game of cards or pickleball. Think of the ship as your own private yacht: grab a a book and a deck chair, maybe a pool drink, and let Oceania do the heavy lifting.

Nightlife on Vista

Nights are truly where Vista shines, with live music present in multiple venues during the pre-and-post-dinner cocktail hours. Production shows in the Vista Theater draw a good crowd, while others will prefer to head to one of the ship's numerous bars and lounges for a drink and conversation.

Dinner is also a form of nightlife onboard Vista -- particularly if you're dining in one of the ship's specialty dining venues. Expect dinners to last a good two hours from start to finish, and plan your evening accordingly.

Other than that, expect to spend lots of time conversing with other passengers, or listening to music in Martinis, or party the night away in Horizons -- a surprisingly lively late-night venue.

Vista Bars and Lounges

Passengers aboard Vista are certainly not lacking in the bars and lounges department. From the grand, forward-facing Horizons Lounge, with its sweeping 180-degree views overlooking the bow of the ship high from its perch atop Deck 14; to the cozy and intimate Waves Pool Bar, there's sure to be a spot that speaks to every cruiser onboard.

Each bar aboard Vista offers its own distinctive menus, so be sure to try them all. Horizons focuses on cocktails, while Martinis on Deck 6 brings James Bond's favorite drink to life. Even the coffee shop, Baristas, turns into an upscale wine bar known as Baristas Aperitivo by night, with its curved bank of windows overlooking the main pool deck offering a great vantage point for sunsets at sea.

Our Picks:

For the Cocktail Connoisseur: The Founders Bar on Deck 6 is the place to be if you like your cocktails hand-crafted and original. This small space just aft of the casino on the port side of the ship is easy to miss, but we guarantee it will be your favorite hangout in no time at all, thanks to a menu of innovative libations presented with flair, including "flavor blaster" smoke bubbles and aromatic misters.

For Something Different: Grab a glass of wine at Baristas Aperitivo on Deck 14, the onboard coffee bar that turns into a wine bar around 5pm each evening. It's a cool use of the coffee shop in the after-hours -- one that we would like to see more cruise lines adopt.

For the Musically Inclined: Martinis on Deck 6 is the place to be for pre-and-post dinner drinks and tunes. Amble up to the intimate bar, or grab a seat in one of the plush loungers and chairs that aesthetically line the room. Stay for a while: this is the place to see and be seen onboard.

For The Designated Driver: An abundance of clever nonalcoholic cocktail creations are present at the Aquamar Kitchen, while a few are offered on the menu at Horizons and the Founders Bar. Made with Lyre's de-alcoholized spirits, they taste remarkably like the real thing -- with none of the next-day regret.