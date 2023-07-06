When Oceania Allura joins the Oceania fleet in spring 2025 it will be the second of the line's all-new Allura-class vessels. It is the sister ship to Oceania Vista, debuting in May 2023 and Oceania's first new ship in a decade. The 1,200-passenger vessel Oceania Allura, with two crew members for every three passengers, is the line's eighth ship and will showcase new dining venues and cabin categories introduced on Vista. Oceania said the 11-deck ship had been named to reflect the excitement of starting an immersive new journey.

Oceania Allura Deck Plans Feature Large Standard Staterooms and Solo Cabins

Under construction at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard, all of Oceania Allura's 612 staterooms located over six decks have balconies. Standard cabins lead in at a spacious 290 square feet. The vessel will have a new category of Concierge Level Solo Veranda staterooms for single travelers. There are six of these cabins, measuring 270 square feet, and they feature a seating area, separate bedroom, bathroom with a tub and perks including access to the exclusive Concierge Lounge and free laundry.

Situated forward on decks 8, 9, 10 and 12, the eight Vista Suites offer 180 degree views. Ranging in size from 1,450 to 1,850 square feet, these accommodations include a dining room and bar area that opens onto a teak veranda. The largest suites on the ship are the three Owner's Suites, styled by Ralph Lauren Home and spanning the entire width of the back of the vessel on decks 8, 9 and 10. These 2,389-square-foot staterooms have a double-door entry leading into a foyer and include a separate bedroom, dining room and living room, cocktail bar and spa-style bathroom. There is 24-hour butler service to all Vista level and above suites.

Public areas include the lobby with a grand sweeping staircase and signature crystal pillar, the Grand Lounge decorated in a gold-infused color palette, casino, and a library with Ralph Lauren decor. A highlight multi-purpose venue is Horizons, located at the front of the ship on deck 14. With floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows it is the main lounge bar and will also be used for afternoon tea and evening entertainment.

The ship has a spa, fitness center, jogging track and areas for putting, croquet, paddle tennis and shuffleboard.

Oceania Allura Will Showcase Fine Food and Drink

The culinary-focused line has built up a reputation for its cuisine. The 12 dining experiences on Oceania Allura will include Ember, an upscale restaurant offering reworked American classics, which will debut on Oceania Vista. It will open for lunch and dinner. Also new to the Allura-class ships is the Aquamar Kitchen, serving breakfast and lunch, with an emphasis on healthy dishes. It will also introduce the new Chef's Studio, with further details announced closer to the launch date, and another new venue.

The main Grand Dining Room has a ceiling almost two decks high and is designed to replicate the glamorous Belle Epoque era of 19th century Paris. Casual venues include the Terrace Cafe and Waves Grill on the pool deck.

When Will Oceania Allura Make its Maiden Voyage?

Oceania Allura will enter service in spring 2025. The date and details of the inaugural sailing will be announced at a later date.

What Itineraries Will Oceania Allura Sail?

Oceania is expected to announce the maiden season voyages in summer 2023. The line has revealed that sailings will included the Eastern Mediterranean and the Americas, featuring "treasured favorites" to "intriguing off-the-beaten-path" destinations.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, further hinted: "Allura's inaugural journeys are designed to appeal to all global travelers, whether they revel in the joy that comes with reconnecting with favorite destinations or are excited to discover new places and sights for the very first time."

Oceania Allura Specs

Oceania Allura is 67,000 gross tons and carries 1,200 passengers at full capacity with 800 crew.