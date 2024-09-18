balcony cabin
Oceania Nautica + and -

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
VicPalmtravels123
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Still on board .. The positives; -The staff are very helpful and friendly. -Our PH room is very roomy and has lots of drawers and Storage. -Our Beds are comfortable and have nice linens. -There are plenty of deck chairs and are covered with terry covers that can be changed if you are in a already used chair. -We have met fun people to socialize with in our age group ( generally ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback. Although, we are glad that the staff was helpful and friendly. We’re apologize for any inconvenience that was cause onboard when it came to the air condition and the...

Sail Date: December 2024

Recent Oceania 16 Day Cruise on the Nautica

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Disappointed in Oceania
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Review of our recent Oceania 16 Day Cruise on the Nautica from Miami to Los Angeles December 23, 2024 to January 8, 2025: Our Overall opinion for the cruise is basically one of disappointment. This was our 5th Oceania cruise, and we found it to be quite inferior in many categories to the past four. This was our 2nd time cruising on the Nautica and found it below the standards of any of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Panama Canal Miami to LA.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
RSP1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised with Oceania many times in Concierge or Penthouse and always loved everything. This trip we were a bit disappointed because they have started cutting corners in every department. The staff are still excellent but with all the cutbacks there’s only so much the staff could make up for. We were very disappointed to see that they were allowing guests to serve themselves at the ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We are glad the staff provided a great service, and you had an overall great experience. Although, we are sorry to hear we missed an opportunity to make your...

Sail Date: December 2024

Less than we expected

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
GeorgeMarkham
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised with Oceania on their larger ships, and ultimately the Nautica did not match up. Overall, the ship spirit was missing. The food was just not up to Oceania standards, especially at the Terrace, Waves and particularly Room Service. The staff were NOT uniformly friendly, as they had been on the other ships of this line. The excursions were better than average, but the mandatory ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We’re sorry to hear you had a less than ideal experience on Nautica. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, and it’s unfortunate that the mark was not met. We will...

Sail Date: December 2024

Sunny, cheerful and packed with culture to

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Philip-
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Oceania Cruise. Our first was on Rivera. My wife and I really enjoyed this cruise. There were less than 700 passengers aboard, which is about half as many as on Rivera. It was a very good number of passengers and it made boarding, disembarkation and moving around on the boat a lot easier. The downside though was that the cabins were smaller and there were only 2 ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for sharing your rating with us and the community. We are glad that you had a great time on Nautica! We greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to go into detail with your...

Sail Date: December 2024

Buyer beware

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
mila k
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first Oceania cruise. We usually cruise on NCL, Celebrity and recently on Princess. We wanted to splurge and see how "the other side lives." So this cruise was a lot more expensive than what we are used to paying. We did the Miami loop -- actually two segments Miami to Cartagena (Central America) and then Cartagena to Miami (Carribean). We cruise once (sometimes) twice/year and ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear about your experience onboard Nautica and that our staff didn’t meet the level of service we strive for. We will share this feedback with the...

Sail Date: December 2024

Our best cruise ever!!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Ecstatic Cruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having over 25 cruises under our belt, I can unequivocally say that this was the best cruise experience we have ever had! Never have we been so pampered! Nelson, our butler was beyond exemplary. Every need was quickly met, with grace and expertise. the Owner's Suite was lavish and so very comfortable, with more than ample storage and a wonderful verandah! We were served meals at a table for four ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks so much for taking the time to leave us a 5-star rating – it’s much appreciated! We are delighted to know you had a wonderful experience onboard Nautica and that you enjoyed our...

Sail Date: December 2024

way of Cartier Cruise

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Lindy Jo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We last cruised Oceania in 2017, and found he cruise to be terrific. This time, my husband thoight the food wasn't good in the main dining venues, especially the meats and steaks/ We had a penthouse suite which was spacious and nicely decorated, when you consider that this ship is over 25 years old (Rennaisance line). This cruise was on the St Lawrence seaway starting in Montreal. ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. Although, we are sorry to hear we missed an opportunity to make your experience even better with dining onboard. We are glad you had an overall great experience...

Sail Date: October 2024

Major Fail

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Pauls2222
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We traveled with family members who were wheelchair bound. The cruise line insured full accessibility prior to the cruise. Exiting the ship via their ramp on most of the stops required negotiating stairs. The crew were fully incompetent in providing assistance asking our friend to walk down the stairs and they would carry the chair (he is quadriplegic). The customer service desk indicated that ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are sorry to hear that you had a less than ideal experience on Nautica. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, and it’s unfortunate that the mark was not met. We...

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

First time on Oceania-Boston to Bermuda Pro’s and

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
JCMass.
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

What can I say they over promised and under delivered. We are experienced cruisers and have tried a number of cruise lines, over the last 20 years. We were on the Cunard Queen Mary in May, we have been on Royal Caribbean, crystal, Holland America, and we have traveled on Norwegian cruise line from Boston to Bermuda just about every year since 2004. On this cruise there were many pro’s and ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We are glad the staff provided a great service, and you had an overall great experience. Although, we are sorry to hear we missed an opportunity to make your...

Sail Date: September 2024

