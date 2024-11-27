"Oceania should issue a refund for the lost day at Nuuk Greenland that could have been made up with an earlier arrival into Reykjavik for free leisurely daytime independent touring of the city which is close to the port.I saw some harbor porpoises, one humpback whale and puffins on a rocky island and a few arctic terns with binoculars on an independent whale watching boat (a former Icelandic fishing boat) out of Husavik, northern Iceland...."Read More
Some extraordinary service, which we have come to expect from Oceania. Unfortunately outstanding service is now the exception rather than the rule.
Not sure why but there is definitely less than a full staff. description for Marina says 1250 passengers and 800 crew, however on this cruise we were told there were “over 700 crew members”. It was noticeable in the restaurants were servers ...
We are mainly expedition cruisers but we enjoyed this fairly port intensive ocean cruise. Marina is a happy ship; the staff are friendly, helpful and competent. Whilst not the 'finest cuisine at sea' we enjoyed the food especially Jacques which is a truly fine dining experience. Red Ginger was also excellent and although the main dining room menu is limited it did not disappoint. The 'buffet' was ...
The Good, Bad & Ugly..
Good.. Bed was made everyday 3 times, linen was soft and of great Quality, bath towels were good.. Buffet was okay..room stewards were really great…
Bad… same food everyday, bad service, speciality dinning desk bad mannered host, never listen not even acknowledge your presence.. why have a tub when only maybe 1% use them, shower was so claustrophobicly small you could ...
Happily just got off the Marina 10 day Hidden Caribbean Coves cruise from hell.
Why we booked Oceania instead of other cruises. / cruise lines. We cruise frequently, usually twice a year for many, many years. Oceania should have been a good choice. We booked a PH1 in March but the booking experience was not great either.
But the actual cruise:
Nice cabin PH2 very comfortable bed, great ...
Oceania has a marketing positioning that is all about the culinary experience. I had high expectations for World Class food and service. Alas, Oceania fell short.
The Marina ship is beautiful and the penthouse stateroom was magnificent. Our cabin steward and assistant were fantastic, and our butler provided excellent service.
But the food was inconsistent. Red Ginger was outstanding ...
I must say that the housekeeping staff and wait staff were great. It is inexcusable to sail with an elevator that is located near the restaurants and has been out of service since July. The average age of the client is about 80. This and that fact that the ship constantly rocks side to side made it to be one of the least pleasurable 10 day cruises that I have ever been on. The restaurant Jacques ...
My first experience on Oceana Marina was much less than anticipated. we chose a penthouse suite level one mid ship in part due to our past Butler experience on other lines. It does appear that this was clearly misrepresented and that the Butler was taking care of 17 Suites so not only was it a strain to have him present but could never arrange any other reservations for us at all. Two of our ...
Just off the Marina and the Hidden Caribbean Coves trip. We found the stateroom to be comfortable, with the concierge level veranda we had unlimited use of the spa facilities and that was a really nice addition for the days at sea. The shore excursions were underwhelming with the exception of the Chef led tour of a hydroponic farm followed by a cooking class in Puerto Rico - Chef Steph is ...
The Crew on the Ship were Fantastic. They were all nice and make you feel like they are glad you are with them.
Some of the Crew made you feel special. So, all was PERFECT with the Crew.
The food was wonderful. The restaurants all were top notch. A few glitches here and there but I rate the food overall as 5-Star. (just don’t order a breakfast steak ☹ the morning your disembarking)
Now ...
This review is for the 10 night Caribbean cruise on the Marina departing Miami on 27 November 2024.
We had an updated PH1 cabin that was very spacious and there were so many drawers to put things in we didn't even use half of them. The first night out of Miami for dinner there must have been over 80 people lined up to get into the Main Dining Room. Everyone wants to eat at the same time. I ...