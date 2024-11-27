PH1 Cabin
Featured Review
Not happy with change in Itinerary - Nuuk Greenland cancelled
"Oceania should issue a refund for the lost day at Nuuk Greenland that could have been made up with an earlier arrival into Reykjavik for free leisurely daytime independent touring of the city which is close to the port.I saw some harbor porpoises, one humpback whale and puffins on a rocky island and a few arctic terns with binoculars on an independent whale watching boat (a former Icelandic fishing boat) out of Husavik, northern Iceland...."Read More
JimWofFlushing avatar

JimWofFlushing

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Sadly, not what they use to be.

Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
JustLoveCruising
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Some extraordinary service, which we have come to expect from Oceania. Unfortunately outstanding service is now the exception rather than the rule. Not sure why but there is definitely less than a full staff. description for Marina says 1250 passengers and 800 crew, however on this cruise we were told there were “over 700 crew members”. It was noticeable in the restaurants were servers ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Great trip on Oceania's Marina.

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
Valann1955
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We are mainly expedition cruisers but we enjoyed this fairly port intensive ocean cruise. Marina is a happy ship; the staff are friendly, helpful and competent. Whilst not the 'finest cuisine at sea' we enjoyed the food especially Jacques which is a truly fine dining experience. Red Ginger was also excellent and although the main dining room menu is limited it did not disappoint. The 'buffet' was ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for sharing your feedback! We are glad that you had a great experience on Marina and that you enjoyed the itinerary. We greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to provide us...

Sail Date: December 2024

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
URM
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The Good, Bad & Ugly.. Good.. Bed was made everyday 3 times, linen was soft and of great Quality, bath towels were good.. Buffet was okay..room stewards were really great… Bad… same food everyday, bad service, speciality dinning desk bad mannered host, never listen not even acknowledge your presence.. why have a tub when only maybe 1% use them, shower was so claustrophobicly small you could ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are sorry to hear that you had a less than ideal experience on Marina. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, and it’s unfortunate that the mark was not met when it...

Sail Date: November 2024

Oceania Marina Hidden Carribean Cove nightmare

Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
Wasted cruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Happily just got off the Marina 10 day Hidden Caribbean Coves cruise from hell. Why we booked Oceania instead of other cruises. / cruise lines. We cruise frequently, usually twice a year for many, many years. Oceania should have been a good choice. We booked a PH1 in March but the booking experience was not great either. But the actual cruise: Nice cabin PH2 very comfortable bed, great ...
Sail Date: November 2024

High Expectations - Not Met

Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
NotAFanOfOceania
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Oceania has a marketing positioning that is all about the culinary experience. I had high expectations for World Class food and service. Alas, Oceania fell short. The Marina ship is beautiful and the penthouse stateroom was magnificent. Our cabin steward and assistant were fantastic, and our butler provided excellent service. But the food was inconsistent. Red Ginger was outstanding ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback! We are glad the staff provided a great service, and you had an overall great experience. Although, we are sorry to hear we missed an opportunity to make your...

Sail Date: November 2024

Not a real luxury cruise ship.

Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
Jay of Jersey
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I must say that the housekeeping staff and wait staff were great. It is inexcusable to sail with an elevator that is located near the restaurants and has been out of service since July. The average age of the client is about 80. This and that fact that the ship constantly rocks side to side made it to be one of the least pleasurable 10 day cruises that I have ever been on. The restaurant Jacques ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear about your experience onboard Marina and that the elevator was out of service. We will share this feedback with the team to ensure we provide...

Sail Date: November 2024

Not as Represented - !

Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
nrrmdjd
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My first experience on Oceana Marina was much less than anticipated. we chose a penthouse suite level one mid ship in part due to our past Butler experience on other lines. It does appear that this was clearly misrepresented and that the Butler was taking care of 17 Suites so not only was it a strain to have him present but could never arrange any other reservations for us at all. Two of our ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are sorry to hear about the issues you’ve faced onboard Marina. Please know, we would like to apologize that certain matters were not handled with ease or promptly. We will share this...

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Good Value for the Cost

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
Atlanta Gramma
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Just off the Marina and the Hidden Caribbean Coves trip. We found the stateroom to be comfortable, with the concierge level veranda we had unlimited use of the spa facilities and that was a really nice addition for the days at sea. The shore excursions were underwhelming with the exception of the Chef led tour of a hydroponic farm followed by a cooking class in Puerto Rico - Chef Steph is ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your glowing review! We’re thrilled to hear that you enjoyed your experience with us. Our team strives to deliver exceptional service, and it’s wonderful to know we hit the...

Sail Date: November 2024

Wonderful Crew and the Best Food with a drawback

Review for a South America Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
The Burbank Counter Queen
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Crew on the Ship were Fantastic. They were all nice and make you feel like they are glad you are with them. Some of the Crew made you feel special. So, all was PERFECT with the Crew. The food was wonderful. The restaurants all were top notch. A few glitches here and there but I rate the food overall as 5-Star. (just don’t order a breakfast steak ☹ the morning your disembarking) Now ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for taking the time to provide your feedback. Although, we are glad that you had an overall good experience, but we want to apologize if the atmosphere onboard Marina was not ideal....

Sail Date: November 2024

Marina Partially Updated

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marina

User Avatar
seelos
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This review is for the 10 night Caribbean cruise on the Marina departing Miami on 27 November 2024. We had an updated PH1 cabin that was very spacious and there were so many drawers to put things in we didn't even use half of them. The first night out of Miami for dinner there must have been over 80 people lined up to get into the Main Dining Room. Everyone wants to eat at the same time. I ...
Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thanks for your feedback! We’re apologize for any inconvenience that was cause onboard when it came to dining reservations and our elevator service. We’ll be sure to pass on your feedback to...

Sail Date: November 2024

