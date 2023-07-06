Standard cabins are perfectly comfortable for two people, and are done up in dark wood and earth tones. They feature twin beds that convert to queens, but due to the placement of the three-drawer nightstands and reading lights, the twin beds can't be physically separated by a table but remain touching even when made up as two individual beds. The beds are especially luxurious with custom-designed Prestige Tranquility mattresses and 1,000-thread-count sheets made of 100 percent Egyptian cotton. A two-sided closet with sliding doors and several drawers line one side of the bed, making it a tad awkward to get dressed if someone is still sleeping. A few extra shelves and two hooks in the entranceway add storage options.

A small sitting area includes a sofa (pullout in certain staterooms) with glass coffee table and a desk area with plentiful drawers and shelves.

Amenities include a mini-fridge stocked with complimentary water and soda, a combination safe, phone, bedside analog clock (which lights up when you pick it up), phone, climate control, umbrella and hair dryer. Flat-screen TVs offer mostly Oceania channels, with some news, sports, movie and music channels thrown in; they're not interactive, but they do have integrated DVD players, and you can borrow DVDs from Reception. There are two 110V outlets by the desk, but they're so close together that you can't actually fit two cords side by side and utilize both outlets at once. Another is under the TV. There are many more round 220V outlets, so we recommend Americans bring a couple of converters if you're traveling with lots of electronics or want to plug in your phone by your bed at night.

Marble-and-granite-bedecked bathrooms are beautiful with separate showers and tubs (inside cabins are shower only), but putting both in a small space leads to some cramping. The rain showers, also with handheld nozzle, are too short and narrow for anyone who's tall or not stick-thin. We found that we had better luck using the handheld showerhead in the bathtub, if you don't mind the high step in. There is plentiful storage but it's a bit chopped up into small, hard-to-find sections, including a narrow drawer under the sink, two mirrored cabinets with shelves inside and glass shelves tucked between the toilet and shower. Bulgari toiletries include soap, body lotion, shampoo-shower gel combo and conditioner; standard cabins get the white tea scent, while Concierge level and above get a choice of the blue or green tea scents.

Marina offers two accessible inside cabins, two accessible outsides and two accessible veranda cabins. It also offers four pairs of connecting balcony cabins for families or groups traveling together.

Interior: The 18 inside cabins, at 174 square feet, are only slightly larger than the tiny inside cabins on Oceania's older ships. They lack the couch and sitting area of the larger cabins on this ship, and their bathrooms have only a stall shower and no tub, but they do have a vanity desk and breakfast table with chair.

Ocean-view: The 20 ocean-view staterooms, at 242 square feet, are outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows -- so while there are no verandas, there's still a copious amount of light. Otherwise, these cabins are identical to balcony staterooms.

Balcony: Marina offers two types of balcony staterooms, regular Veranda staterooms and Concierge Veranda cabins. Both measure 242 square feet (interiors are identical to each other and to outside cabins) with 40-square-foot balconies furnished with two upright chairs and a drinks table. The exceptions are certain standard balcony cabins at the very fore and aft of Deck 7 that have extended balconies additionally furnished with lounge chairs.

The difference between regular and Concierge Veranda staterooms is in the amenities. Veranda staterooms on the Concierge Level include an early embarkation and cabin access, welcome bottle of Champagne, access to the Spa Terrace, laptop computer and iPad (on request) for on-ship use, complimentary shoeshine and clothes-pressing at embarkation, choice of Bulgari toiletry scents, free tote bag to take home, priority pre-cruise dinner reservations and use of the Concierge Lounge on Deck 9. There is often an internet perk, but this seems to vary based on the package you booked.

Suite: All suite passengers are entitled to use the Executive Lounge on Deck 11. Penthouse Suites and above receive all the same perks as Concierge passengers, as well as 24-hour butler service, evening canapes and afternoon tea service in the suite, and priority shore excursion reservation. As well, there often is an internet perk, but as with Concierge cabins, this can change based on the current promotion. One real plus to booking a Penthouse, Oceania, Vista or Owner's Suite: At dinnertime, you can order room service off any of the ship's restaurant menus, including those from Red Ginger, Toscana, Polo Grill and Jacques, and be served course by course.

Note that certain promotional fares or upgrade offers into suite accommodations do not offer all the same amenities full fare passengers get.

Penthouse Suite: Decks 10 and 11 are home to the Penthouse Suites, offering a welcome 420 square feet of space. The separate living area -- complete with a sofa, two super-comfy chairs and a lighted vanity table -- opens up to a spacious veranda, decorated with wide wicker chairs and a cocktail table. A table and additional two chairs sit at one end of the bed for easy in-cabin dining. A walk-in closet ensures you won't have to look at piles of dirty clothes while onboard. Bathrooms are slightly more spacious than in Veranda Staterooms.

Oceania Suite: Designed by Dakota Jackson, the 12 Oceania Suites on decks 11 and 12 offer more than 1,000 square feet of living space. Each features a stylish living/dining room combo, media room, full guest bath with shower and separate bedroom with a king-sized bed, huge walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, standalone shower and even a bidet. The oversized balcony is furnished with padded easy chairs, one lounger, drink table and hot tub with its own flat-screen TV. Additional amenities include 11 a.m. embarkation with early cabin access, bar setup with six bottles of wine or liquor, fresh fruit and welcome gifts.

Vista Suite: The eight Vista Suites, also designed by Dakota Jackson, range from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet and overlook the bow on decks 8, 9, 10 and 12, so you're in for some astounding views. In addition to separate sleeping and living areas (with both comfortable seating, a dining table for four and a wet bar), these suites come with a huge master bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower, private workout room, full guest bath with shower and large walk-in closet. The huge wraparound balcony is furnished with loungers, a dining table for four and wicker easy chairs. Perks are the same as the Oceania Suite.

Owner's Suite: The three spacious Owner's Suites, which each measure more than 2,000 square feet each, span the entire front of the ship on decks 8 through 10. Using furnishings from Ralph Lauren Home, each suite features a large living and dining room with a professional entertainment system, L-shaped couch and large dining table; bedroom with king-sized bed and two walk-in closets; enormous master bath with whirlpool tub and his-n-hers vanities; and a posh foyer with a grand piano and a bar, and a full guest bath. One of the verandas offers a dining area, the other a hot tub with TV, as well as comfortable outdoor seating.