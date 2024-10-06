"Another passenger actually fell out of the shower and hit his head on the toilet and showed up at breakfast with stitches the next morning.I am 5ft4 and 132 pounds and could barely shower in that tiny stall...."Read More
We are very disappointed, the worst cruise experience ever. It should be a very special family vacation. Instead, I had eys for cry. Room inappropriate for 3 occupants. This was clearly just a money grabbing from the Oceania. We had to have all 3 of us - adults sleep on the one queen bed, as the couch option didn't work; otherwise we won't be able to access the bathroom. Too small; the bathroom is ...
Our review (short and longer) of Oceania Insignia. This is truly just the opinions of myself and my husband, Gregg.
10 days
9 countries
Thousands of steps
Spices in Grenada
Zip lining in the rain forest of St. Vincent
Hiking in St Lucia to a beautiful mountain pool and waterfalls
Tons of beautiful birds and flowers
Dozens of incredible people
A very old and BORING boat ...
We had an excellent cruise with Oceania on the Insignia. The service was excellent the itinerary was delightful. Our excursions were very interesting. We learnt a lot about each destination we had our excursions at: St-Lucia & the Dominican Republic coffee plantation.
We really enjoyed the food as well. I enjoyed the variety of options from rich cuisine to lighter fare, so that all could enjoy ...
This was our 4th cruise on Oceania, along with 2 on NCL and 1 on Azamara. We hadn't been on Oceania for a few years and reading some of the reviews on this site made me a little apprehensive that Oceania standards had slipped over the past few years - TLDR, we found nothing of the sort. Crew was wonderful, food was great, ship was spotless.
Embarkation in Barbados - was fine. We had to ...
The Good:
- Easy ship to get around.
- Generally very good food, but some basic items would disappear for a few days.
- Some very good, if expensive, shore excursions.
- A particularly friendly mix of guests from the USA, Canada, the UK (in that order) and beyond.
The Not-So-Good:
- Chaotic embarkation process that took 1 1/2 hours. No greeting, no welcome drink.
- Very ...
MY EXPERIENCE: Oceania Insignia with 700 passengers was amazing. We could dock where the big ships could not. The speaker, Malcolm Teasdale, educated us about the 7,000 islands in the Caribbean. Learned about the West & French Indies, Lesser, Leeward & Greater Antilles, and Leeward & Windward Islands. This is a FANTASTIC itinerary - and we got the 15-day instead of just the 12-day ...
We have cruised with Oceania in the past. The staff throughout the entire ship were exceptional especially our butler and housekeeping staff. The itinerary was perfect for us as we wanted to see and experience more of the islands. Our major issue was the food was not what we would consider 5 star especially considering the cost of the cruise. The beef was of poor quality and rarely cooked ...
We are very fond of Oceania's R-class ships and this was our second voyage on Insignia. The first was eight years prior, and those eight years are sure noticeable.
The good: The food is very good. My problem with it is not the food itself but the marketing hype that makes anything less than absolute perfection a disappointment. "The finest cuisine at sea" it is not. Darn good, it is. But we've ...
They advertise they have the best food at sea. I sailed with them 8 years ago and I would have agreed with that HOWEVER, having just disembarked I can say the food was mediocre at best. The lobster was overcooked the lamb was so tough I needed a steak knife to cut it and couldn't chew it. Food at the buffet was often cold. I felt the quality of the food was not Grade A. The staff are OK but ...
What kept this cruise from being an excellent undertaking was the difficulties with the internet service. The staff performed at an excellent level especial Sunil our cabin attendant. Getting on and off the ship at the various ports of call was extremely easy. This is our sixth cruise, the first on Oceania and it has been better than average but our cabin service has never equalled what we've ...