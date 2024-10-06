Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Insignia

We are very fond of Oceania's R-class ships and this was our second voyage on Insignia. The first was eight years prior, and those eight years are sure noticeable. The good: The food is very good. My problem with it is not the food itself but the marketing hype that makes anything less than absolute perfection a disappointment. "The finest cuisine at sea" it is not. Darn good, it is. But we've ...