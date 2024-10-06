Concierge level veranda stateroom.
Photo Credit: Janroe
Photo Credit: ChanHarris
Dinner on the Terrace Cafe while transiting the Inside Passage by Vancouver Island. Oceania Insignia
Photo Credit: Smokeyham
Midships public area on the Oceania Insignia
Photo Credit: Smokeyham
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
253 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
oh it was a bumpy ride
"Another passenger actually fell out of the shower and hit his head on the toilet and showed up at breakfast with stitches the next morning.I am 5ft4 and 132 pounds and could barely shower in that tiny stall...."Read More
funjetguy avatar

funjetguy

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 253 Oceania Insignia Cruise Reviews

Overpriced, no quality- Big Dissappoitment

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Icka
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are very disappointed, the worst cruise experience ever. It should be a very special family vacation. Instead, I had eys for cry. Room inappropriate for 3 occupants. This was clearly just a money grabbing from the Oceania. We had to have all 3 of us - adults sleep on the one queen bed, as the couch option didn't work; otherwise we won't be able to access the bathroom. Too small; the bathroom is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Oceania has an identity crisis

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Jenniejack00
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our review (short and longer) of Oceania Insignia. This is truly just the opinions of myself and my husband, Gregg. 10 days 9 countries Thousands of steps Spices in Grenada Zip lining in the rain forest of St. Vincent Hiking in St Lucia to a beautiful mountain pool and waterfalls Tons of beautiful birds and flowers Dozens of incredible people A very old and BORING boat ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We are glad the cabin steward Min provided a great service and was amazing. We apologize if there were inconveniences that occurred on board Insignia. We will...

Sail Date: December 2024

Your cruise experience is what you make of it!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Diannadesigns
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had an excellent cruise with Oceania on the Insignia. The service was excellent the itinerary was delightful. Our excursions were very interesting. We learnt a lot about each destination we had our excursions at: St-Lucia & the Dominican Republic coffee plantation. We really enjoyed the food as well. I enjoyed the variety of options from rich cuisine to lighter fare, so that all could enjoy ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you so much! Your dedication to leaving us a 5-star rating warms our hearts, and we greatly appreciate you taking the time and effort to do so. We are glad you had a great experience on...

Sail Date: December 2024

A great cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
RockySoil
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 4th cruise on Oceania, along with 2 on NCL and 1 on Azamara. We hadn't been on Oceania for a few years and reading some of the reviews on this site made me a little apprehensive that Oceania standards had slipped over the past few years - TLDR, we found nothing of the sort. Crew was wonderful, food was great, ship was spotless. Embarkation in Barbados - was fine. We had to ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your glowing 5 star review! We’re thrilled to hear that you enjoyed your experience with us on Insignia and the food was great! Our team strives to deliver exceptional service,...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Not the Oceania We Remember

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
ekimbry
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Good: - Easy ship to get around. - Generally very good food, but some basic items would disappear for a few days. - Some very good, if expensive, shore excursions. - A particularly friendly mix of guests from the USA, Canada, the UK (in that order) and beyond. The Not-So-Good: - Chaotic embarkation process that took 1 1/2 hours. No greeting, no welcome drink. - Very ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are sorry to hear that you had a less than ideal experience on Insignia. Although, we are glad that the food onboard was great it’s unfortunate to hear some of amenities were not so good....

Sail Date: November 2024

Oceania Caribbean Education

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Rnovicki
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

MY EXPERIENCE: Oceania Insignia with 700 passengers was amazing. We could dock where the big ships could not. The speaker, Malcolm Teasdale, educated us about the 7,000 islands in the Caribbean. Learned about the West & French Indies, Lesser, Leeward & Greater Antilles, and Leeward & Windward Islands. This is a FANTASTIC itinerary - and we got the 15-day instead of just the 12-day ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your glowing review! We’re thrilled to hear that you enjoyed your experience with us. Our team strives to deliver exceptional service, and it’s wonderful to know we hit the...

Sail Date: November 2024

Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Rtraveller
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised with Oceania in the past. The staff throughout the entire ship were exceptional especially our butler and housekeeping staff. The itinerary was perfect for us as we wanted to see and experience more of the islands. Our major issue was the food was not what we would consider 5 star especially considering the cost of the cruise. The beef was of poor quality and rarely cooked ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for taking the time to provide your feedback! Although, we are glad that you had an overall good experience, we apologize if our dining services were not ideal. We will take your...

Sail Date: November 2024

An aging ship but a good one.

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
PDX Steve
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We are very fond of Oceania's R-class ships and this was our second voyage on Insignia. The first was eight years prior, and those eight years are sure noticeable. The good: The food is very good. My problem with it is not the food itself but the marketing hype that makes anything less than absolute perfection a disappointment. "The finest cuisine at sea" it is not. Darn good, it is. But we've ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

We are sorry to hear that you had a less than ideal experience on Insignia. Although, we are glad that our staff provided an excellent service, it’s unfortunate to hear some of our amenities...

Sail Date: October 2024

Oceania Insigna haș lost some stars in my opinion

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
Waves and relaxation
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

They advertise they have the best food at sea. I sailed with them 8 years ago and I would have agreed with that HOWEVER, having just disembarked I can say the food was mediocre at best. The lobster was overcooked the lamb was so tough I needed a steak knife to cut it and couldn't chew it. Food at the buffet was often cold. I felt the quality of the food was not Grade A. The staff are OK but ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear about your experience onboard Insignia and that our staff didn’t meet the level of service we strive for. We will share this feedback with the...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Good cruise bad internet connection

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Insignia

User Avatar
LTJoe
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

What kept this cruise from being an excellent undertaking was the difficulties with the internet service. The staff performed at an excellent level especial Sunil our cabin attendant. Getting on and off the ship at the various ports of call was extremely easy. This is our sixth cruise, the first on Oceania and it has been better than average but our cabin service has never equalled what we've ...
Read More

Response from OceaniaC, Oceania Cruises

Thank you for your feedback. We are glad the staff provided a great service and you had an overall great experience on Insignia. Although there were some issues with our internet connection,...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

