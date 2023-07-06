In every cabin onboard Insignia, you will find a safe, hair dryer, shaver, flat-screen TV with live satellite news and programming, cotton robe and slippers, Bulgari amenities, mini-fridge stocked with soda and water (replenished daily), Belgian chocolates at turn-down and an exclusive-to-Oceania bed with 1,000-thread count sheets. Beds can be converted from two twins to a queen.

Insignia offers a range of cabin types, including windowless inside cabins and ocean-view rooms with no balcony. The variety of cabins does widen the passenger mix of those who can afford to buy into the line -- or a World Cruise -- through an interior cabin, which wouldn't be the same story on an all-suite ship.

There are only three wheelchair-accessible cabins aboard Insignia, located on Deck 4. These inside cabins (4028, 4034 and 4035) are equipped with slightly more floor space and bathtubs and toilets with support bars.

Inside: There are 25 standard inside cabins onboard Insignia, with 160 square feet of space. Interior cabins have a plush love seat, glass coffee table and a vanity with a stool and a mirror.

Ocean-view: Two categories of standard ocean-view rooms mean you can book either a smaller room with a larger window (Category E is 143 square feet with a panoramic window featuring partially obstructed views) or a larger room with a porthole window (Category D offers 165 square feet). Category E rooms do not have sofas.

**Solo Oceanview: ** In 2022, 14 new Solo Oceanview cabins were added, replacing Category E Ocean-view cabins.

Deluxe Ocean View rooms offer the best of both worlds, with 165 square feet of space plus a panoramic window.

Veranda: Standard balcony cabins measure 216 square feet, including the private teak veranda. Balcony furniture includes two blue mesh chairs and a small, round wooden table. Interior seating areas are to the side of the bed and slightly more spacious than in lower categories.

Concierge-Level Veranda rooms are the same size as other Veranda staterooms but come with a host of added amenities. These extras include priority embarkation, a welcome bottle of Champagne, a dedicated concierge, priority specialty restaurant reservations, hot room service breakfast, unlimited access to the Spa Terrace, an iPad upon request, discounts on faster internet, a logo tote, use of cashmere lap blankets and complimentary shoeshine service, as well as pressing of garments upon embarkation.

Penthouse Suite: These suites are 322 square feet and boast the only bathtubs onboard the entire ship (with the exception of penthouse 8001). Penthouse rooms have a large seating area with a sofa and two chairs, shoe racks in the closet and balcony furniture that includes footrests and a slightly larger table.

Penthouse passengers receive all the perks of Concierge-level cruisers with an earlier priority embarkation, online priority dining reservations, use of a laptop computer and 24-hour butler service. Butler service includes course-by-course dining in your cabin from any of the restaurants onboard, packing and unpacking services, last-minute luggage collection, arrangement of shoreside dinner and entertainment reservations, and evening canapes.

Vista Suite: There are four Vista Suites and they are coveted for their views over the ship's bow. A second bathroom, two flat-screen TVs and 786 square feet of space also make for comfortable accommodations. Vista Suite passengers receive all of the Penthouse perks plus a mini-bar setup with six bottles of premium spirits and wine, a fresh fruit basket replenished daily, a Bulgari gift set, a choice of daily printed newspaper and personalized stationary.

Owner's Suite: The largest staterooms aboard Insignia, the six Owner's Suites are 1,000 square feet with an oversized shower and large teak balcony. Corner bedrooms are curtained off from the living areas, and features include a separate writing desk, table and chairs and a TV stand. Passengers in these rooms receive all of the Vista Suite perks.