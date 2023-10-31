The elegant and contemporary Oberoi Zahra was launched in 2007 and is one of three rivers ships -- two in Egypt and one in India -- operated by the luxury hospitality business the Oberoi Group. Sailing on the classic Nile route between Luxor and Aswan, the 54-passenger offers the high levels of standards and service found in Oberoi hotels.

Oberoi Zahra Deck Plans Feature Spacious Suites and Leisure Facilities

The second Oberoi vessel to launch on the Nile vessel, Oberoi Zahra marked a departure from traditional Egyptian riverboats that are mostly designed around "old world charm" and the vessels of yesteryear. Resembling a sleek yacht, Oberoi Zahra is modern both inside and out.

The vessel has just 27 cabins, fewer than ships of a similar size and all of them face the river. The Luxury cabins, which can be configured as doubles or twins, measure 284 square feet and have large windows in the main cabin area and bathroom. The pair of 538-square-foot Luxury suites both have a private terrace with loungers and a heated outdoor whirlpool, separate living room with a private dining area, and bathroom with a standalone tub and a rainfall shower.

All of the accommodations are decorated in tasteful and muted colors and have upscale bathrooms.

Oberoi Zahra has one main restaurant, which serves international cuisine and has a daily changing a la carte menu. Dining times are flexible and the restaurant is open until 10 p.m. for those who prefer a later meal. The Club Lounge and bar is also the venue for high tea and hosts two cocktail receptions with live music and Nubian dancing by visiting local performers during each cruise. There is also a library and cigar lounge.

The sun deck has a bar, loungers, shaded areas for watching the passing scenery and, for a river vessel, a large swimming pool which measures 36 feet.

In addition to a fitness center, Oberoi Zahra has a full-service spa with a menu offering eastern and western massage techniques. The ship has a shop, elevator and free Wi-Fi.

Oberoi Zahra Sails on Two Nile Itineraries

Oberoi Zahra sails on two itineraries of different lengths between Luxor and Aswan. Both sailings take in highlight sights including the Valley of the Kings, Colossi of Memnon and Luxor Temple, with the longer sailing allowing for additional trips to sights such as the Temple of Hatshepsut and Temple of Dendera.

Oberoi Zahra Stats

The ship measures 774 feet and carries 54 passengers at full occupancy with 20 crew.