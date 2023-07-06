The Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser offers four- and six-night journeys between Luxor and Aswan. Both journeys cover highlights such as Luxor, Karnak, and the Valley of the Kings; the six-night voyages provide more in-depth explorations and visit other areas of interest and historic significance.

The ship has 22 Luxury Cabins and Luxury Suites. The Luxury Cabins span 385 square feet (36 square metres) and are furnished with a king or twin size beds. The Luxurious Suites span 590 square feet (55 square metres), featuring a magnificent master bedroom, a living room, a private terrace and a spectacular marble bathroom. Two of the suites feature a Jacuzzi whirlpool on a 323 square-foot private deck.

All of the accommodations include individual air conditioning, bathrobes and slippers, hair dryer, daily fresh fruit, flowers, satellite television, 40" LCD television with high speed WiFi access, a DVD player, an electronic safe and a personal bar. In-room services include an express laundry and a wide selection of in-house entertainment.

With accommodations this luxe and restful, it might be easy to simply cocoon in the cabin, but that would be a mistake. The boat also offers several contemporary lounge spaces and a bar that serves a wide range of cocktails, single malts and fine fines. It also features a fully equipped movie theater, a dance floor and a cigar lounge. There's also a sun deck with a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a full service spa, a library, indoor fitness center, hair salon and gift shop.

Dining is an elegant affair where passengers are served Western, Indian, Asia and Middle Eastern cuisine, freshly prepared onboard and served in the indoor restaurant, lounge or poolside dining area. While lightwear touring clothes are requisite during the daytime tours, resort-elegant attire is recommended for dinner. There is also a daily afternoon tea. No alcoholic beverages are included in the fare, but wine, beer and spirits are available for purchase.

There are no specific facilities for children, but families with kids over 7 years old are welcome; connecting rooms are available on request. There is a library of DVDs for personal use, and Wi-Fi is available. The cruise is a good choice for honeymooners, couples celebrating a special occasion or for solo travelers and groups.