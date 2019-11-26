"The pool water looked a little murky- but otherwise, our experience was exceptional in every regard.We really thought the crew was exceptional and friendly, professional and very responsive...."Read More
KCR
10+ Cruises
•
Age 20s
Filters
1-5 of 5 Oberoi Group Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Cruise Reviews
We traveled aboard the Philae with Tauck and were onboard Sept. 9-13. The ship is wonderful. It is intimate and very well appointed. The cabins are spacious, the crew was incredible and very service oriented. The food on board was delicious and fresh. There were always several delicious options to choose from at each meal. The pool water looked a little murky- but otherwise, our experience was ...
My wife and I joined other relatives for a 4-night cruise on the luxury cruise ship Oberoi Zahra from Luxor to Aswan during 23-27 Nov 2021.
I enjoyed my river cruise on the Oberoi Zahra from Luxor to Aswan along the Nile river. It was mostly a 5-star experience. The Boat Manager Shamden Tamang does a good job overseeing operations and looking after passengers on the trip.
My cabin was roomy ...
Sailed southward (upriver) in Master Suite D06 on port side of ship.
Overall excellent boat, service & food. Boat Manager Mahmoud Nourelden was ever-present overseeing things (I'm not sure he ever slept).
Decent breakfast buffet, good choices for lunch & dinner. Food prepared and presented well. Wait staff was very attentive, though could have been a bit more attentive; orders were ...
We were on this ship for 6 nights cruising the nile, we had a top floor room which was just fabulous.
From the delicious coffee machine, to the wonderful shower, sitting room, lots of storage and just the atmosphere was in perfect harmony.
Every need was met on each of the gourmet meals, from sitting on the top deck eating outside to the dining room. the attention to every need of each ...
I chose this cruise as part of a cruise/tour booked with Memphis Tours. Since it was a 'slow' season cruise, there was 3 to 1 crew to passengers, and we were all made to feel incredibly special. Food was excellent, and the staterooms were spacious and comfortable. Our steward entertained us with an unusual variety of towel animals. Views of the river were beautiful, and since the Zahra has its ...