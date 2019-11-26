C01
Photo Credit: KCR
Photo Credit: KCR
Photo Credit: KCR
Bathroom, Cabin 214, Oberoi Zahra
Photo Credit: terran_explr
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
5 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Exceptional Service!
"The pool water looked a little murky- but otherwise, our experience was exceptional in every regard.We really thought the crew was exceptional and friendly, professional and very responsive...."Read More
KCR avatar

KCR

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

Filters

1-5 of 5 Oberoi Group Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Cruise Reviews

Exceptional Service!

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

User Avatar
KCR
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We traveled aboard the Philae with Tauck and were onboard Sept. 9-13. The ship is wonderful. It is intimate and very well appointed. The cabins are spacious, the crew was incredible and very service oriented. The food on board was delicious and fresh. There were always several delicious options to choose from at each meal. The pool water looked a little murky- but otherwise, our experience was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Loved cruising on the Nile on Oberoi Zahra

Review for a Africa Cruise on Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

User Avatar
terran_explr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I joined other relatives for a 4-night cruise on the luxury cruise ship Oberoi Zahra from Luxor to Aswan during 23-27 Nov 2021. I enjoyed my river cruise on the Oberoi Zahra from Luxor to Aswan along the Nile river. It was mostly a 5-star experience. The Boat Manager Shamden Tamang does a good job overseeing operations and looking after passengers on the trip. My cabin was roomy ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Beautiful River ship, Good Service & Food

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

User Avatar
USMA74
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Sailed southward (upriver) in Master Suite D06 on port side of ship. Overall excellent boat, service & food. Boat Manager Mahmoud Nourelden was ever-present overseeing things (I'm not sure he ever slept). Decent breakfast buffet, good choices for lunch & dinner. Food prepared and presented well. Wait staff was very attentive, though could have been a bit more attentive; orders were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

JUST PERFECT IN EVERY WAY

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

User Avatar
lynnbrewer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on this ship for 6 nights cruising the nile, we had a top floor room which was just fabulous. From the delicious coffee machine, to the wonderful shower, sitting room, lots of storage and just the atmosphere was in perfect harmony. Every need was met on each of the gourmet meals, from sitting on the top deck eating outside to the dining room. the attention to every need of each ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Oberoi Zahra Nile River Cruise

Review for a Africa Cruise on Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

User Avatar
5353
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise as part of a cruise/tour booked with Memphis Tours. Since it was a 'slow' season cruise, there was 3 to 1 crew to passengers, and we were all made to feel incredibly special. Food was excellent, and the staterooms were spacious and comfortable. Our steward entertained us with an unusual variety of towel animals. Views of the river were beautiful, and since the Zahra has its ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Find an Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Cruise

Any Month
Reviews of Other Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Style Cruises
Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.