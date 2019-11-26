Review for a Middle East Cruise on Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

We were on this ship for 6 nights cruising the nile, we had a top floor room which was just fabulous. From the delicious coffee machine, to the wonderful shower, sitting room, lots of storage and just the atmosphere was in perfect harmony. Every need was met on each of the gourmet meals, from sitting on the top deck eating outside to the dining room. the attention to every need of each ...