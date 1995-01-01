  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Compare Oberoi Group Ships Side by Side

We found you 1 ship

Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

Oberoi Group

Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

4 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 44

Crew: 65

Launched: 1995

Ratio: 0.68:1

Departs From: Cairo

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Wine tastings
Locally inspired cuisine
Port talks
Enrichment lectures
Onboard shopping
Land extensions available
Shore tours available
Hide Details
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.