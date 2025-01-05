Encore is a clean ship with some nice public areas. Cabin steward was very attentive. Breakfast at the buffet was good but lunch and dinner were mostly low quality inexpensive items. MDR was also marginal quality and often uninspired.
Drink service was often invisible and frequently surly when you finally got it.
The hot tubs in Spice H20 were out of service a week after coming out of dry ...
Most of the negative reviews that I read prior to our trip were vastly overblown. While the Epic is showing its age, you can still have a blast on your cruise. We traveled with a group of about 25. While there were negatives, there were also many positives.
The Staff is very helpful, esp the bar staff who were very busy. During peak times, you may have a line for a drink but ...
Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Holland America, Viking
The Embarkation was fine and there wasn’t a long wait. Unlike other cruise lines we cruised with, we had to wait a while to get into our room and even longer to get our luggage. But it gave us time to eat, although we had our carry-on bags to deal with.
The first ...
firstly I would say that the cruise is better than average but less than very good. we are in a stateroom on level 10 with a balcony, the room is very well-equipped, the ship was upgraded in 2022, air con and the bed is very comfortable.
the plus factors, a good range of restaurants with all the food being of a high standard and something for all tastes. entertainment is reasonable and there ...
Overall I was disappointed with this cruise. I was very excited due to the ports we were visiting. But due to bad weather we ended up on sea for three days. When we had better options to dock. But whatever the capitan wants he gets. Not like the cruise was three thousand per person or anything. Also the food was below average and you had to add salt and pepper to everything. The entertainment was ...
First cruise on NCL and so far, last cruise on NCL. Buffet is chaos due to very poor, choppy layout and not enough seating. Food is basic and worst I’ve seen across many cruise lines.
Room steward does a good job but we’ve seen him exactly 2 times in a week. Don’t know his name. Drink package does not include bottled/packaged water or coffee from coffee shop…ridiculous.
Biggest ...
Basically, this was a nice ship with a good-size balcony stateroom and great excurions... with pretty awful food. We're a good mix of four people: in our group of four, we had a diabetic, someone with Celiac Disease and an egg allergy, a vegetarian, and me... I can eat anything. This cruise was pretty bad about options for vegetarians and gluten free people and not great for the quality of food ...
This Cruise is a great choice if you don’t want to do any of the fun attractions. Half of the mini golf holes don’t work. The race track is very time limited and not as fast as it seems, as well as the interactive fun game on the speed way observation deck, there are many missing, and do not work. The Buffet is very small and always crowded. Also on the upper decks it smells pretty strongly of ...
Outdoor furniture very worn and filthy. Pool towels filthy. Floors and carpet dirty and worn. Cabin walls very thin always heard the cabins TV next to us. Entertainment very average. The ship has 6 hot tubs only 4 ever had water in them and they are only 5' in diameter always full. The water slides were never working the entire cruise. Crew seemed confused and uninformed a lot when asked ...
This was our 11th cruise with NCL (29 total), there will not be another. Last NCL was on the Getaway in 2017, which wasn’t the best but nowhere near this. Entertainment is absolutely dire with the exception of the Choir of Man, service is standoffish and at times outright rude, staterooms are not refreshed (no turndown/towel replacement and no bedding change at all over 7 days!) and definitely ...