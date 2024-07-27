Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Pride of America

We were orignally going to travel via plane to each of the islands but saw this cruise and decided it was an easier and cheaper option to go where we wanted to go. The poor reviews are unfair considering the price per night for this cruise. It's not luxurious but it's cheap and the staff are good if not great. The ship is clean and the food good but not amazing - but again; for the price it is ...