Staff were GREAT! Food was horrid!!!! Luau definitely worth it! Housekeeping excellent. Food just awful! Nice cabin with large balcony. Helpful to research what to bring & what not to bring. Excursions expensive but those we did go on were great. Don’t miss snorkeling or better yet, diving. We saw plenty of whales as we went between islands. Eating off ship was usually excellent. Recommend ...
We have taken over 30 cruises but this is only our second NCL.
1. Embarkation /debarkation was a model of efficiency and professionalism and safely at every single port. This crew nails it every single time. There are twice as many helpers for tender boarding as anywhere else and the supervisors are a available but don't interfere.
2. Cabins/bed: balcony had a comfy but a little cramped. ...
We were orignally going to travel via plane to each of the islands but saw this cruise and decided it was an easier and cheaper option to go where we wanted to go. The poor reviews are unfair considering the price per night for this cruise. It's not luxurious but it's cheap and the staff are good if not great. The ship is clean and the food good but not amazing - but again; for the price it is ...
I am astounded at all the negative reviews. This is our 2nd cruise on the POA and third on NCL. Service was outstanding and as good or better than any other cruise I have ever been on. This is unique cruise and is unlike most others. No Big shows, no casino, minimum cruise staff interaction. This is on purpose. Plenty of food options, all good to excellent. Best way to visit many of the islands. ...
I recently returned from a 7-day Hawaii cruise on the Pride of America, and while the overall experience had its moments, the port experience had major downside that I can’t overlook. I love a balcony room because of the fresh air, and being able to view the water. Unfortunately, our cabin was located on the right/Starboard side of the boat, which meant that we were exposed to a lot of noise and ...
I had a great time on this cruise. I read a lot of negative reviews and wanted to write a good one so that people looking at reviews see something positive. The room was a balcony starboard side. The room steward was very visible and friendly and the couple times I needed help with something he got right on it. The toilet had a little leak and it was fixed that first day. The bed was ...
Pride of America is unique in so many ways it seems unfair at times to compare it to other lines who aren't locked into a fixed itinerary week after week. On the other hand, one expects a level of service and amenities to mirror the majesty of said itinerary, and in that context POA falls short. While POA has enjoyed a refurbishment since our first sailing in 2007, the word I kept hearing from ...
We booked a Penthouse Suite for our 7-day Hawaii golf cruise on Pride of America through GolfAhoy.com
NCL and GolfAhoy were offering a 50% discount on Suites and a Penthouse with the discount cost just a few hundred dollars more than a Large Balcony Cabin.
Penthouse Suite perks included a personal Butler and Concierge. Another rewarding perk from our perspective included priority VIP ...
With Pride of America the destinations -- four beautiful islands -- are definitely the star of the show. The night-time sailing schedule leaves plenty of time each day to explore beaches, reefs, waterfalls, artists' studios, and more.
That being the case, the ship itself is merely average. The staterooms were comfortable, but not spectacular. But the pool and other on-board activity areas are ...
My wife and I went on this very same cruise fifteen months ago. We had a very nice time so we went again. It was a different cruise for me. I was looking so forward to see the Na Pali coast again. But NCL surprised me to have eliminated the Na Pali coast from the cruise. When I asked several officers why, no one had a good explanation. It would have not cost them much time or money. So they ...