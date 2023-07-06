The beds in all rooms, with the exception of suites and studios, can be split into two separate twin beds. It is recommended that you request a split bed prior to sailing to allow housekeeping enough time to accommodate. If you are already onboard and want to split your bed, alert your cabin steward; it might take several hours to complete this request.

Bvlgari-brand toiletries are provided in suites, but in all other cabin categories you'll get Norwegian Cruise Line's lemongrass product. You will find lemongrass-scented lotion, soap, shampoo, conditioner, cotton balls and cotton tips.

Studios: Studio cabins are perfect for solo travelers because they measure about 107 square feet of living space. Each has one bed, a bathroom with a shower and a desk and chair. The interior is modern and bright with new furnishings from the 2016 dry dock. There are four studio cabins on Pride of America, each which has access to a Studio Lounge. The lounge features four armchairs and a table. It is designed for people staying in studios to hang out, although in practice it isn't used very much (there aren't any windows in the room).

Interiors: There are 224 inside staterooms, measuring 132 square feet each. Each has cherry wood finishing, a coffee maker, 17-inch flat-screen television, desk and small stool to sit on and a bathroom with a shower. Some interior cabins have bunk beds, in addition to the main bed that can be separated into two twins. Interior cabins can fit up to four people depending on configuration but because of the size they can also be a solid option for solo travelers. Note: Solos will have to pay two adult fares for this accommodation offering, as opposed to Studio rooms, which are priced for a single person.

Oceanviews: The Pride of America has 178 ocean-view staterooms (some with views obstructed by the ship's lifeboats) measuring 144 square feet. Ocean-view rooms have either a large picture window or a smaller porthole; all have a main bed that can be divided into two twins, plus a sofa bed or two pulldown bunk beds. Inside you'll find cherry wood furnishings, a desk and chair, flat-screen television, safe, mini-fridge, coffee maker, and a bathroom with a shower.

Balconies: There are 613 balcony staterooms on Pride of America, each ranging from 179 to 233 square feet. The rooms feature cherry wood finishing, a desk and chair, flat-screen television, mini-fridge, coffee maker, a safe and bathroom with a shower. A floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass door opens to a balcony with two chairs and a small table.

Obstructed View Family Suites: Pride of America has four obstructed view two-room family suites, each measuring between 330 and 356 square feet of space. The larger of the two rooms has two single beds that can be combined and two pulldown bunk beds. The smaller room is more like a den with beds to fit small children. The size of the obstructed family suites is well suited for families of five or less with small children in tow. Like the other cabins, these feature cherry wood finishing, a safe, coffee maker, plus desk and chair. The window on these suites looks out onto one of the ship's lifeboats. The obstructed-view family suites do not have a balcony.

Penthouse Suites: Pride of America has three types of penthouse suites: the Deluxe Penthouse Suites, the Deluxe Family Penthouse Suites and the Penthouse Suites.

There are two Deluxe Penthouse Suites, all located on Deck 13 and measuring 461 square feet. Each one has a king-sized bed and walk-in closet. The bathroom has a shower and Jacuzzi tub, double vanity and separate shower. The interior of the penthouse includes a desk and chair, seating and dressing areas, flat-screen television, safe, coffee maker and mini-fridge. The Deluxe Penthouse Suites have a spacious outdoor balcony.

Pride of America has two Deluxe Family Penthouse suites, each measuring between 607 and 650 square feet. They have the same amenities as the Deluxe Penthouse Suites except instead of a separate shower and double vanity, they have a single vanity and a tub/shower combo. Each one has a walk-in closet and king-sized bed separated from the living room with a privacy curtain.

There are 20 additional Penthouse Suites onboard, each measuring between 363 and 416 square feet of space. These have a king-sized bed, a seating area (separated by a privacy curtain), walk-in closet and bathroom with a shower and bathtub. Two of the Penthouse Suites are ADA compliant and can accommodate guests with disabilities. Like the other penthouse suites, these feature an expansive outdoor balcony (around 245 square feet of space).

Owner's Suites: There are three types of Owner's Suites, all of which come with butler and concierge service. The first measures between 766 and 875 square feet, sleeps up to six people and can be found on decks 8, 10, 11 and 12. These come with a private bedroom with king-sized bed, walk-in closet, separate shower/hot tub, as well as a private balcony with lounge chairs, table and a hot tub. All Owner's Suites also have a sofa bed, desk and chair, safe, television (with a CD player), and a bar (but no sink). You'll also find a computer that offers paid internet access.

The second type of Owner's Suites can be found on Deck 13. These sleep up to four passengers and have a large bedroom with a king-sized bed. These suites also include sofa beds for other members of the family and a separate living area with connecting doors to adjacent Penthouse Suites (can sleep up to 10 people when combined). Amenities include a television, desk and chair, coffee maker and mini-fridge. Balconies in Owner's Suites measure up to 410 square feet, while interior space comes in around 570 square feet.

The top-tier owner's suite is the Deluxe Owner's Suite, which can accommodate up to four people. There is one of these and it measures 1,382 square feet. It comes with a veranda with private hot tub, outdoor dining area, powder room for visitors and a master suite. It has a king-sized bed in the master bedroom, plus beds for other passengers, an entertainment center with a flat-screen television and a CD and DVD player. There is a CD/DVD library available, laptop available for Internet access ($0.95/minute; 100 minutes for $75; 250 minutes for $125; unlimited access for $29.99/day) and a grand piano and wet bar. A separate dining area features another piano, this one a baby grand, and a teak table with seating for six people. The master suite bathroom has a shower and tub, a double vanity and walk-in closet.

Passengers staying in one of Pride of America's suites are in for a treat as there are many perks only for them. The ship has seven butlers onboard; one butler is assigned to each suite. Butler service is from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and they can take care of everything from food and beverage and packing and unpacking to shoe shines and laundry services. They also deliver daily canapes and clean in-suite coffee makers. The butlers are a huge source of information for onboard activities and services as well as island excursions and general activities.

Butlers can assist in making dinner reservations, spa appointments and excursion reservations. Additionally, suite guests are given priority check-in, invited to complimentary breakfast and lunches at Cagney's Steakhouse, as well as to an invite-only cocktail reception to meet the ship's captain.