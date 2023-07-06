Entertainment & Activities

Theater

The Hollywood Theater (Deck 5) is the main theater on Pride of America with two events per night. During the weeklong cruise in Hawaii, passengers can see "Oh What A Night!," a Jersey Boys-style tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; as well as "Vegas! The Show" and sets by professional comedians. The show lounge accommodates 880 guests, is 2,000 square feet and includes a photo area where guests can get their pictures taken on the red carpet.

In addition to the evening productions, passengers can go to the Hollywood Theater during the day for magic shows, comedy shows and movie screenings.

Daily Fun

There is never a dull moment onboard Pride of America. Hawaiian enrichment classes (lei making, workshops on Hawaiian culture) are offered every day by the ship's "Hawaiian ambassador." A native of Hawaii, the onboard ambassador leads cruise-long educational workshops about the history and culture of Hawaii and even holds a closing ceremony/graduation at the end of the cruise for participants. Trivia is available during different times each day; as are Ping-Pong tournaments, arts and crafts classes, dance classes putt-putt golf challenges, shuffleboard and culinary demonstrations.

At Night

In addition to the Hollywood Theater productions, karaoke is offered most nights on Pride of America (usually in the Gold Rush Saloon) and the SoHo Art Gallery, on Deck 6, often has receptions where passengers can view original works of art, and sometimes participate in competitions related to art knowledge. Evening sports trivia tournaments often happen at the John Adams Coffee Bar.

The last night of the cruise involves leaving Kauai and sailing past the Na Pali Coast. This is an excellent opportunity to take out your camera and snap shots of the coast's iconic jagged cliffs. This sailing usually happens in the late afternoon -- it is best seen from an upper deck.

Gambling is illegal in Hawaii and since Pride of America is a U.S.-registered ship, there is no casino onboard.

Music can be found almost everywhere onboard Pride of America. In the evenings, guests can go to Club Mardi Gras for a nightclub feel with popular dance music streaming through the speakers or the Pink Champagne Lounge to listen to a piano player sing everything from Paul McCartney to Billy Joel. For karaoke, you'll want to head to the Gold Rush lounge.

Pride of America Bars & Lounges

Pride of America offers a host of venues that serve alcohol and/or coffee to passengers for a fee. Each one has a unique theme, opening an array of possibilities for travelers of almost every taste.

John Adams Coffee Bar (Deck 5): Located inside the atrium and near the Guest Services counter, this is your everyday coffee shop with options such as espressos, cappuccinos, pastries and sweets like truffles for a fee. There is an inviting seating area that doubles as the spot for morning trivia. Open 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras Cabaret Lounge and Nightclub (Deck 6): Mardi Gras is a New Orleans-style nightclub that offers drinks and entertainment every night of the week, from interactive game shows to trivia to dance classes of all types (swing, ballroom, Hawaiian dance). Open 6:30 p.m. until late.

Pink's Champagne Bar (Deck 6): Pink's is the perfect place to wind down with a glass of bubbly and listen to a musician play the piano (watch the schedule for the sing-alongs). This spot is great for couples interested in an alternative to the big-theater cabaret shows.

Napa Wine Bar (Deck 6): Tucked into Deck 6 near Cagney's, Napa Wine Bar is a quiet spot to relax with a glass of vino. The venue is decorated in warm maroon hues and inviting couches. Outdoor space is also available.

Aloha Lanai Bar (Deck 11): Those interested in grabbing a drink can head to the deck behind Aloha Café and Moderno to Aloha Lanai Bar. This outdoor spot is a good place to watch as the ship casts off from each Hawaiian island.

Gold Rush Saloon (Deck 11): Gold Rush Saloon is a fun place to go if you want to let loose, no dress up required. Complimentary popcorn is available and live music (usually a piano player; sometimes karaoke) entertains patrons enjoying their beverages. This is also the place to go if there is a large sporting event the week of your cruise -- there is a massive television screen to watch all the action.

Ocean Drive Bar (Deck 11): Ocean Drive is a quiet bar that overlooks the South Beach Pool and can seat up to 124 patrons. The spot is away from most of the action, which makes is a nice reprieve from all the noise. This is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine or craft cocktail and stare out at the sea.

Key West Bar & Grill (Deck 12): Key West is an open-air bar and grill overlooking the pool area. Swing by in your swimsuit and cover-up for a drink or a snack. Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Waikiki Bar (Deck 13): Waikiki Bar is the only designated smoking bar on Pride of America. It overlooks the Oasis Pool and is a good place to go for craft cocktails.

Pride of America Outside Recreation

Pools

Pride of America has a variety of pool options, namely the South Beach Pool on Deck 11 (mid) and the Oasis Pool on Deck 12 (aft). There is also an animal-themed kids pool on Deck 12 that includes slides and a paddling area.

Four hot tubs are located on the main pool deck (adjacent to the South Beach Pool). Outside of those four, passengers can find another hot tub on Deck 11, hidden away from the crowd on the starboard (right) side

Recreation

Pride of America has a variety of recreation options for passengers. There is a jogging/walking track on Deck 6 (three laps equals a mile), a sports court on Deck 14 for volleyball and basketball, and outdoor games such as oversized chess and checkers, plus table tennis and shuffleboard on decks 11, 12 and 13.

Sun Decks

Deck 11, where the main pools are located, has the most spots to sun yourself, but lounge chairs can also be found on several upper decks as well. During its latest dry dock Pride of America added private cabanas on Deck 14; the cabanas are first come, first served (no sign-up sheet required). They come with two lounge beds each, and are shaded on the top and offer excellent views, making them a comfortable option for passengers wanting to get away from the crowds.

Pride of America Services

Pride of America has a host of services, starting with its Newbury Street Shops (Deck 5), a collection of stores situated to look like a quaint downtown street. Offerings include cruise clothes, gifts and sundries. Shuffles Card Room (Deck 6) offers a variety of card and board games and can accommodate up to 44 people.

The ship also has a high-tech digital photo gallery with touch screen kiosks and a collection of different cameras for sale. In addition, Perspectives Studio (Deck 5) offers private portraits taken by professional photographers. Right next to the studio, in the Atrium on Deck 5, are the guest services and shore excursion counters.

Looking to get married while on the ship? If so, you are in luck. The most recent dry dock enhancements include the addition of a chapel on Deck 6. Staff can offer vow renewal ceremonies and wedding packages starting at $2,995. (Note: these are not legal ceremonies.) Vow renewal ceremonies start at $499.

While in-room Wi-Fi is available for a fee, passengers can also go to Internet Cafe (Deck 6) to check email and search the web. Open 24 hours. Internet rates are as follows: $0.95 per minute or $75 for 100 minutes and $125 for 250 minutes. Alternatively, unlimited access can be purchased for $29.99 per day.

Laundry services are available on the ship for a fee. (As an example, a two-piece suit costs $19.99 while a dress is $11.95.) There are no DIY launderettes onboard.