Theater
The Hollywood Theater (Deck 5) is the main theater on Pride of America with two events per night. During the weeklong cruise in Hawaii, passengers can see "Oh What A Night!," a Jersey Boys-style tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; as well as "Vegas! The Show" and sets by professional comedians. The show lounge accommodates 880 guests, is 2,000 square feet and includes a photo area where guests can get their pictures taken on the red carpet.
In addition to the evening productions, passengers can go to the Hollywood Theater during the day for magic shows, comedy shows and movie screenings.
Daily Fun
There is never a dull moment onboard Pride of America. Hawaiian enrichment classes (lei making, workshops on Hawaiian culture) are offered every day by the ship's "Hawaiian ambassador." A native of Hawaii, the onboard ambassador leads cruise-long educational workshops about the history and culture of Hawaii and even holds a closing ceremony/graduation at the end of the cruise for participants. Trivia is available during different times each day; as are Ping-Pong tournaments, arts and crafts classes, dance classes putt-putt golf challenges, shuffleboard and culinary demonstrations.
At Night
In addition to the Hollywood Theater productions, karaoke is offered most nights on Pride of America (usually in the Gold Rush Saloon) and the SoHo Art Gallery, on Deck 6, often has receptions where passengers can view original works of art, and sometimes participate in competitions related to art knowledge. Evening sports trivia tournaments often happen at the John Adams Coffee Bar.
The last night of the cruise involves leaving Kauai and sailing past the Na Pali Coast. This is an excellent opportunity to take out your camera and snap shots of the coast's iconic jagged cliffs. This sailing usually happens in the late afternoon -- it is best seen from an upper deck.
Gambling is illegal in Hawaii and since Pride of America is a U.S.-registered ship, there is no casino onboard.
Music can be found almost everywhere onboard Pride of America. In the evenings, guests can go to Club Mardi Gras for a nightclub feel with popular dance music streaming through the speakers or the Pink Champagne Lounge to listen to a piano player sing everything from Paul McCartney to Billy Joel. For karaoke, you'll want to head to the Gold Rush lounge.
Pride of America offers a host of venues that serve alcohol and/or coffee to passengers for a fee. Each one has a unique theme, opening an array of possibilities for travelers of almost every taste.
John Adams Coffee Bar (Deck 5): Located inside the atrium and near the Guest Services counter, this is your everyday coffee shop with options such as espressos, cappuccinos, pastries and sweets like truffles for a fee. There is an inviting seating area that doubles as the spot for morning trivia. Open 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Mardi Gras Cabaret Lounge and Nightclub (Deck 6): Mardi Gras is a New Orleans-style nightclub that offers drinks and entertainment every night of the week, from interactive game shows to trivia to dance classes of all types (swing, ballroom, Hawaiian dance). Open 6:30 p.m. until late.
Pink's Champagne Bar (Deck 6): Pink's is the perfect place to wind down with a glass of bubbly and listen to a musician play the piano (watch the schedule for the sing-alongs). This spot is great for couples interested in an alternative to the big-theater cabaret shows.
Napa Wine Bar (Deck 6): Tucked into Deck 6 near Cagney's, Napa Wine Bar is a quiet spot to relax with a glass of vino. The venue is decorated in warm maroon hues and inviting couches. Outdoor space is also available.
Aloha Lanai Bar (Deck 11): Those interested in grabbing a drink can head to the deck behind Aloha Café and Moderno to Aloha Lanai Bar. This outdoor spot is a good place to watch as the ship casts off from each Hawaiian island.
Gold Rush Saloon (Deck 11): Gold Rush Saloon is a fun place to go if you want to let loose, no dress up required. Complimentary popcorn is available and live music (usually a piano player; sometimes karaoke) entertains patrons enjoying their beverages. This is also the place to go if there is a large sporting event the week of your cruise -- there is a massive television screen to watch all the action.
Ocean Drive Bar (Deck 11): Ocean Drive is a quiet bar that overlooks the South Beach Pool and can seat up to 124 patrons. The spot is away from most of the action, which makes is a nice reprieve from all the noise. This is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine or craft cocktail and stare out at the sea.
Key West Bar & Grill (Deck 12): Key West is an open-air bar and grill overlooking the pool area. Swing by in your swimsuit and cover-up for a drink or a snack. Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Waikiki Bar (Deck 13): Waikiki Bar is the only designated smoking bar on Pride of America. It overlooks the Oasis Pool and is a good place to go for craft cocktails.
Pools
Pride of America has a variety of pool options, namely the South Beach Pool on Deck 11 (mid) and the Oasis Pool on Deck 12 (aft). There is also an animal-themed kids pool on Deck 12 that includes slides and a paddling area.
Four hot tubs are located on the main pool deck (adjacent to the South Beach Pool). Outside of those four, passengers can find another hot tub on Deck 11, hidden away from the crowd on the starboard (right) side
Recreation
Pride of America has a variety of recreation options for passengers. There is a jogging/walking track on Deck 6 (three laps equals a mile), a sports court on Deck 14 for volleyball and basketball, and outdoor games such as oversized chess and checkers, plus table tennis and shuffleboard on decks 11, 12 and 13.
Sun Decks
Deck 11, where the main pools are located, has the most spots to sun yourself, but lounge chairs can also be found on several upper decks as well. During its latest dry dock Pride of America added private cabanas on Deck 14; the cabanas are first come, first served (no sign-up sheet required). They come with two lounge beds each, and are shaded on the top and offer excellent views, making them a comfortable option for passengers wanting to get away from the crowds.
Pride of America has a host of services, starting with its Newbury Street Shops (Deck 5), a collection of stores situated to look like a quaint downtown street. Offerings include cruise clothes, gifts and sundries. Shuffles Card Room (Deck 6) offers a variety of card and board games and can accommodate up to 44 people.
The ship also has a high-tech digital photo gallery with touch screen kiosks and a collection of different cameras for sale. In addition, Perspectives Studio (Deck 5) offers private portraits taken by professional photographers. Right next to the studio, in the Atrium on Deck 5, are the guest services and shore excursion counters.
Looking to get married while on the ship? If so, you are in luck. The most recent dry dock enhancements include the addition of a chapel on Deck 6. Staff can offer vow renewal ceremonies and wedding packages starting at $2,995. (Note: these are not legal ceremonies.) Vow renewal ceremonies start at $499.
While in-room Wi-Fi is available for a fee, passengers can also go to Internet Cafe (Deck 6) to check email and search the web. Open 24 hours. Internet rates are as follows: $0.95 per minute or $75 for 100 minutes and $125 for 250 minutes. Alternatively, unlimited access can be purchased for $29.99 per day.
Laundry services are available on the ship for a fee. (As an example, a two-piece suit costs $19.99 while a dress is $11.95.) There are no DIY launderettes onboard.
Spa
Pride of America's Mandara Spa (Deck 12) is spacious and well-appointed with a quiet relaxation room (co-ed), locker rooms and a thermal suite that features heated stone loungers (try using one to extend your relaxation, post-treatment). You can get access to the thermal suite for the entirety of the cruise for $100 or go for a day for $20. Access to the thermal suite is included in any 75- or 100-minute massage.
Bodywork therapists and treatments are of the same experience and quality that you will find in some of the best spas in the world with the prices to match. Try the Mandara Hot Stone Heaven massage ($195 for 75 minutes), the Quartz Lifting Facial ($145 for 50 minutes) or the Aroma Spa Seaweed Wrap and Massage ($259 for 100 minutes). Advance reservations are required; cancellations within 24 hours will be charged 50 percent of the treatment fee. Note: An 18-percent service charge is added to your bill for all spa services.
Mandara Salon is adjacent to the spa and offers a host of services. Haircuts start at $59 for women and $25 for men. Keratin Complex treatments start at $155 and manicures and pedicures cost $50 and $70 respectively.
Fitness
The Pulse Fitness center (Deck 12) is open 24 hours a day and was renovated as part of the ship's 2016 dry dock. The result is a state-of-the-art space with TechnoGym cardio and weight equipment (each with its own television) and multiple studios for small group classes.
Advance reservations are recommend (but not required) for extra-fee classes like yoga, Pilates and indoor cycling ($12 each class). Passengers can also join a TRX class for $20 per class or three classes for $45. In addition to classes, nutrition and body composition sessions are also offered for a fee. The Personalized Nutrition Plan class is $85 for one hour and you can measure your body fat percentage with a body composition analysis for $35 per person or $55 for a couple.
If you'd prefer to exercise outside, check out the jogging track on Deck 6 (three laps equal 1 mile).
Pride of America is incredibly family friendly and has three distinct options for children of various ages: Guppies (under 3 years old), Splash Academy (ages 3 to 12) and the Entourage Teen Club (ages 13 to 17). There is no special program for tweens.
Kids will also love the animal-themed kids pool (kids must be potty trained to use any of the pools) and the board games found in the Shuffled Card Room. Children interested in being physically active can head over to the golf driving net (Deck 13) or decks 11, 12 and 13 for outdoor chess, checkers, shuffleboard and Ping-Pong.
In-cabin babysitting is not offered, but parents can leave their kids in the "Late Night Fun Zone" between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. The charge for the drop off is $6 per hour for the first sibling and $4 per hour for each additional sibling in the same immediate family.
Daytime activities for children include a playroom for Guppies, movie screenings in the Hollywood Theater, arts and crafts, Ping-Pong tournaments and sports competitions (like a soccer shootout).
Kids
The Splash Academy kids club is separated into three groups by age: Turtles are 3 to 5 years old, Seals are 6 to 9 years old and Dolphins are 10 to12 years old. Activities for each age group change daily and are usually centered on a theme. When the ship is docked in Hilo, for example, a destination known for volcanoes, counselors will offer games and crafts based on that theme.
Splash Academy is located on Deck 12; it has a mat play area, arts and crafts items and a movie room. Programs include everything from a superhero night to a Mission Impossible night to competitive nights at the Sports court.
Day events include "kids vs. counselors" competitions and "the great egg drop" competition where kids can design their own eggs and try to protect them from getting cracked when dropped from two decks up.
The Guppies program, for children under 3 years old, is held as a playroom (adults required) in a section of the Entourage Teen Club (Deck 12) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The schedule for Guppies changes daily and activities can include games such as Monkey See Monkey Do and Count on Me!, a class for little kids.
Teens
Teens are welcome at the Entourage Teen Club (Deck 12). Here, they will find a variety of activity options (selfie competitions, game show nights, etc.) and a dance floor. The club also has a foosball table, air hockey table and video jukebox. The library is just down the hall for teens interested in accessing the internet (in case their parents don't allow them to carry phones). Open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
* May require additional fees